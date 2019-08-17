SIERRA VISTA — In the following question and answer series, Sierra Vista Salvation Army Captain Carlos Souza talks about the organization’s role in the community and some of the current services, programs and projects the Sierra Vista Corps provides, along with plans for expanding services.
Souza also talks about the divisional headquarter’s decision to close the thrift store at 280 W. Wilcox Dr. in Sierra Vista and the reasons for the closure. He also praises the dedicated volunteers the Salvation Army depends on for its success as it continues to serve the community.
HERALD/REVIEW: Are there any announcements the Sierra Vista Salvation Army would like to share with the community?
CARLOS SOUZA: We have a lot of new things going on, but we have one piece of exciting news I would like to share with Sierra Vista.
When the Salvation Army built this new community center, the construction cost was more than had been expected. So headquarters loaned us money for this new facility, with the intention of selling the old building and property that once served as the center to pay back the loan. The old building was for sale for $180,000 for two years, but did not sell during that time.
When I arrived in Sierra Vista and saw the building, I did not want to sell it. I wanted to keep it to fulfill a dream that we have of constructing an educational/recreational center. Our board put a letter together with a proposal to headquarters, asking that we not sell the building so we could explore that dream. Much to my surprise, their response happened sooner than I thought it would. My boss called and said they decided to give us the building.
She said “You guys are doing such a great job in Sierra Vista, we are going to support you by giving this building to you — to Sierra Vista — as a seed to build the educational/recreational center so you can pursue this dream.”
We hope to build a 14,000-square foot, two-story building with classrooms on the top floor and a recreational facility/ multipurpose room on the lower floor.
We are very grateful to have this opportunity and are especially grateful for the support we are receiving from divisional headquarters.
I want to remind the community that this project is just in the visionary stage, so we are still considering all the possibilities. There are many details that need to be worked out. But now that we know we have the approval and support of our divisional headquarters in Phoenix, that is a great start.
HR: How is the Salvation Army’s commodities distribution project doing now that it’s operating out of the Sierra Vista Corps community center?
CS: “With the help of our amazing volunteers, in November 2018, we started working with the Community Food Bank of Tucson as a commodities distribution location. We run the distribution out of our community center parking lot, and since November, the program has grown tremendously. We also started providing Commodity Senior Food Boxes to qualified seniors who meet federal poverty guidelines as another service to the community.
We’ve recently expanded the senior food box distribution to Hereford and Palominas in order to reach seniors in an underserved area. We have plans of expanding the senior distribution to Huachuca City as well, but that has not started yet.
Commodities are distributed on the first and second Tuesday of the month from 8 to 10 a.m. People start lining up in our parking lot early, and it is very, very busy. In the month of July we distributed around 900 food boxes, which indicates a huge need in this area.
The Community Food Bank of Tucosn said the Sierra Vista Salvation Army is the largest provider of commodities in Cochise County. So, in the short amount of time we’ve been doing this, we’ve become the largest provided of commodities to qualified people.
We could not do this without the help of our dedicated volunteers, who have donated 1,778 combined hours in July alone. We have people with no degrees and people with Ph.Ds who assist us.
HR: Do you have any community projects you would like to talk about?
CS: I want people to know we have funds for utility assistance. Unexpected things happen to people, like job losses, and they need help until they get back on their feet. So, utility assistance is one of the things we have been doing for a long time now to help people.
We go door-to-door in a neighboring apartment complex and hand out milk and produce, which people really appreciate. They come out and thank us.
As far as something new, we are waiting for a new refrigerated truck to deliver food. We will be utilizing this food truck for the produce and perishable food donations we receive from grocery stores and will deliver food to people in need.
Also, with that truck, we are planning to deliver prepared, frozen meals to home-bound seniors who don’t qualify for the senior program that now exists. These are low-income seniors who fall through the cracks.
We also will be delivering to school-aged children to cover meals through the weekend, and veterans who are waiting for assistance from the veterans administration.
This truck should be ready in about two months.
HR: Could you use more volunteers to help with some of these community outreach projects?
CS: We always need more volunteers. Along with all the projects we have going on, we will need drivers for our home delivered meals once that starts.
We have a very, very generous community when it comes to volunteerism. Whenever we reach out for assistance, this community comes through for us. But we could always use more help with our all-volunteer lunch program and food box distribution. Our lunches are served five days a week, and people can walk out of here with different food items that we leave on the tables in our dining area.
We are currently looking for volunteers to help with after school programs that are in place, as well as proposed programs we would like to start.
Our children’s culinary program has been a huge success, with 78 kids between 6 and 12 years of age participating on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They are divided into six groups with around 12 kids in each group. Because this has been such a huge success, I would like to try to find volunteers for after school music and exercise programs as well.
HR: What is the Salvation Army’s reason for closing the thrift stores in Sierra Vista and Tucson? Is the thrift store closure an indication of other services the Salvation Army may be discontinuing?
CS: The Salvation Army Thrift Store is closing its doors in about a month as part of a reorganization of services, but our community center is growing more all the time.
The thrift store is closing because all the money we raise through the thrift stores is used for adults who are in the Salvation Army’s residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation program. This is a free, six-month program offered to adults who are struggling with substance abuse and addiction. During the six month program, they live in a facility called an Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC), and the Salvation had centers located in Tucson and Phoenix. Our rehabilitation centers were not functioning at capacity, so they are being consolidated and will be operating out of one rehabilitation center in Phoenix, which is the reason for closing the thrift store in Sierra Vista. All but two thrift stores will be closed in Tucson.
I understand there are concerns about the closure because people are worried about the Sierra Vista Corps and its future here. The thrift store’s closure has nothing to do with our community center or the programs and services we offer.
Our community center and the services we provide are thriving. We have more people coming here for the free lunches and food boxes that we provide five days a week, and more volunteers than ever before. We have the after-school culinary program for children, we offer a commodities distribution out of our center and are currently expanding it to other communities.
So, our community center and the services we provide are doing very well. The thrift store is a separate, unrelated issue from the programs we’re providing to the community.
We invite everyone to stop by the community center, located at 180 E. Wilcox Dr. and visit our beautiful new building, talk to our volunteers and see what the Salvation Army is all about.