The Willcox baseball team is working toward a productive season while looking to the future of their program.
“This year we have a young team and players who are very coachable and buying into our program,” coach Adrian Fuentes said.
Fuentes knows what it takes to be a Willcox Cowboys baseball player. Graduating from Willcox in 2001, Fuentes was a member of the Cowboys’ baseball team that took three straight 2A baseball state championships (1999, 2000 and 2001). In his fourth year leading the Cowboys, he also believes in the importance of the life lessons learned from athletics.
“I’m not here to raise good athletes but to raise good men,” he said. “Hard work beats talent most of the time.”
The Cowboys will have many strengths.
“We definitely have speed, we are fast around the bases,” Fuentes said. “We have good, solid hitters and a strong defense.”
Assistant coaches for the Cowboys will include Jesus Pando (strength and conditioning), Tanner Hogue (outfielders) and Jacob Nolan (head junior varsity and pitching coach).
All three are Willcox alumni.
“Our players are very coachable, have a lot of energy, put in 100%, and are excited for the season,” Pando said. “They are ready to be back on the baseball field.”
Pando believes the Cowboys are in a good position.
“We have good baseball coaches at Willcox who are very knowledgeable about baseball,” he said. “Coach Fuentes knows what it takes to excel at this level, being a member of three high school state championship teams. He definitely knows the sport and what it takes to compete.”
“Everyone is looking forward to being out on the field and competing,” Hogue said. “We have a lot of young players so we are not only looking forward to this year but the future of our program.”
Coach Nolan sees positives in the schedule.
“This year we will be playing about three games a week,” he said. “This will be good for our young athletes to get more game time.”
The Cowboys are eager to take the field.
“I think we’re all excited to play baseball this year, especially since most of our season last year was canceled,” said senior catcher and third baseman Ote Allsup, who has been on the team since his freshman year. “Most of us have been playing together since Little League so we know each other very well.”
“I’m excited to be able to play baseball this year because last year our season was cut short,” sophomore Cristian Pando said. “Our team knows the game well. I’m looking forward to playing other schools and showing them what Willcox baseball has.”
Sophomore Ayden Fuentes agrees.
“I’m most excited to be able to get a full season of baseball in,” he said.
“We have a good outfield, hard throwers and good hitters. Right now I’m just looking forward to playing baseball and making memories.”
The Cowboys, who will be fielding both a junior varsity and a varsity team, will compete in the 2A South region with Benson, Bisbee, San Miguel, Santa Rita, St. Augustine and Tombstone. Their first game will be at home March 18 against Phoenix Christian.