Buena High School softball coach Mike Tomooka’s return to the dugout was cut short last season, but the longtime Colts coach is looking forward to returning to the diamond.
“It has been a year now for these players since Buena softball was put on hold,” Tomooka said. “Excitement is in the air. As a teacher/coach, having students back in the classroom and players back on the field is why I do this. We are excited to be in person.”
There isn’t one player who will carry the Buena team this season, Tomooka said. He wants his student-athletes to lead by example on and off the field. He wants his team to learn the game but also excel in the classroom as well.
“Actually, we expect all our student-athletes to be leaders,” Tomooka said. “Each one needs to learn how to handle those situations, whether it be in school, the public or on the field. We expect our student-athletes to do what is right when no one is looking.“
The Colts lost four players to graduation, but return a number of strong hitters.
“(Our goal is) to continue learning about the mental game of softball both individually and as a team,” Tomooka said. “(And) continue improving our fundamental skills and improving our athleticism: strength, speed, quickness and power. Maintaining the highest individual GPA and team GPA.”
Buena played three games last season before the shutdown due to coronavirus.
“It will have an impact, but it will not be an excuse,” Tomooka said. “Many of our players continued to play softball or participate in other activities.”
Buena opens its season March 16, hosting Sahuarita. The Colts are in the 5A Southern Region with Cienega, Desert View, Nogales and Sunnyside high schools.