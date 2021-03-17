Bisbee High School softball coach Melissa Wright wants to have a competitive season but there’s one major item she wants for her team — to have a good time.
“(Our goals are to): 1. Have fun!!! (Winning doesn’t hurt),” she said. “2. Play hard – give 100 percent at all times 3. Improve individually and as a team. 4. Play as a team – on and off the field. 5. Learn skills and strategies of the game 6. Grow as a person.
“And of course, make it to state!”
In an effort to make the state tournament, the Pumas will rely on their seniors to help them get there. Bisbee has not made it to the state tournament since the 2015-16 season when it finished 5-12.
“The leaders on the team will be Jenitzia Valenzuela and Melissa Villegas,” Wright said. “But I have other seniors who will step up and take leadership, they are Jimena Valdez, Mariah Long, Alizah Romo.”
While the Pumas will have lofty goals, they have not won more than five games in a season over the last eight years. Wright hopes missing last year due to the pandemic sparks her team this season.
“We haven’t played in over 350 days, so any opportunity we get to be on the field is a blessing,” she said. “Every game is going to be a battle and we’ve got to just continue to grow and build and have these players perform at their best ability.”
Wright said the impact of the missed season is on the team’s confidence and skills development.
Wright had little communication with her team prior to the start of practices because Bisbee Unified School District was in virtual learning.
The Pumas play in the 2A South region with Benson, San Miguel, Santa Rita, St. Augustine, Tombstone and Willcox. They open their season on March 17 when they host Morenci at 4 p.m.
The Pumas will play 18 games in a month in a half to finish in time for the postseason.
Only 50 fans will be allowed in attendance with limited tickets being given to the student-athletes on the team.