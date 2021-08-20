When I first became a REALTOR®, my manager told me that nothing ever changes in real estate or financing. I have been a REALTOR® for 20-plus years, and the one thing I know for sure is that real estate is constantly changing. It is a REALTORS® job to keep up with current changes to help you understand the best way to buy or sell a home.
Today, let me be your Myth Buster! Some of the best changes I have seen recently are happening in the mortgage world. We have gone through several different phases with mortgages over the past few years, and if you have not gone through the process recently, you might be surprised by some of the changes that have created today's myths.
Myth #1: You need a 20% down payment to buy a home.
Believe me, when I bought my first home, it was hard to save that much money (20%). When you first think about buying a home, that is a lot of money. Today, you don't need 20% for a down payment. Several mortgage programs require very little or no down payment.
Myth #2: Low down payment options are only for first-time homebuyers.
Several low- and no-down payment programs will work for repeat home buyers and first-time home buyers. If you are thinking of buying a home, talk with your REALTOR® and your mortgage consultant and see what kind of programs you qualify for. You can get into some excellent programs with very little money. It's worth your time to check into them.
Myth #3: Gift funds are not allowed to be used toward a down payment.
Many programs allow gift funds when you are buying a primary residence. You can use gift funds with low down payment conventional and FHA programs, as well as no down payment programs such as VA and USDA home loans.
Myth #4: Qualifying for a down payment assistance (DPA) program is challenging.
Several DPA programs have various features and qualifying criteria, such as income, credit and property location. DPA programs are not complicated with a guide. Your mortgage consultant can explain the different programs that you would be eligible for and guide you through the entire process.
Myth #5: There are no low or no down payment loan programs available.
Several loan programs offer a low- or no-down payment option. My favorite right now is the Home Advantage Program for purchasing a primary residence. Home Advantage provides FHA mortgages with zero down, with down payment assistance (DPA) up to 5% of the home purchase price. The DPA is forgiven after five years and has a 0% interest rate.
FHA without a DPA program only requires a 3.5% down payment and allows up to 6% seller contributions. With the lack of inventory and a strong seller's market, sellers are less likely to contribute to the purchase without adjusting the purchase price.
Several conventional loans require a 3% down payment for smaller loans and 5% for higher-balance loans. They also allow up to 3% seller contribution.
USDA loans require no money down on conforming loans and allow up to 6% seller contribution.
VA loans require no money down for loan amounts up to $1,500,000 and allow up to 4% seller contributions. We do a lot of VA loans in our area.
My first manager was wrong; things do change in real estate and financing. Some great mortgage programs are currently available that will help you buy a home without 20% of the purchase price in your pocket.
In July, the median price of sold homes in our area was $245,000, up 29% since last year, and our interest rates are less than 3% currently which is down 5% from last year. I keep hearing that inflation is almost at the level the government wants to see it, and once we reach the correct inflation figure they are looking for, interests rates will go up.
As you can see, it's a great time to buy before interest rates go up. If the interest rate goes up by only 0.25%, your payment will go up by $13.00 per $100,000, which on the median-priced home would be about $32.50 a month.
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR ® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County.