Last season’s gap year isn’t stopping the Tombstone High school baseball team from setting its eyes on the state tournament this year.
“We lost quite a few off of last year’s team but we do have some key returners,” said Tombstone head Coach James Milligan. “I expect that we will have a competitive team that should qualify for the state tournament.”
Senior Zeke Esparza has been one of the Yellow Jackets’ key players since he put on the black and gold. Milligan said he will be looked at once again to help Tombstone make the playoffs.
“Zeke Esparza and Jacob Oliver have been leaders for us the last couple of years,” Milligan said. “Zeke has always been a lead-by-example type of leader, but this year he will need to be more vocal as we will have a much younger team.
“Jacob has been out dealing with some medical issues but we are all hoping for a speedy recovery and that he returns to the team soon. Joel Esparza will be our starting catcher and expected to be a leader on our team this year as well.”
Younger players are going to have a shorter amount of time to progress because of the condensed season. Milligan said missing last season didn’t allow the younger players to gain experience he would have hoped they would have by this season.
“The main thing that was missed is the experience lost, especially for the younger players and those who have not had the opportunity to play any baseball since last season’s end,” he said.
Despite the delay in player development, the missed year from COVID-19 is giving Milligan and his team a different look at the game.
“It means a lot (to be back on the field),” Milligan said. “We are all excited to be back on the field. I think we learned a valuable life lesson last year not to take anything for granted, appreciate every day and enjoy the moment.“
Because Tombstone High School required students who wanted to participate in athletics to be on campus, Milligan had been able to communicate and keep an eye on his players.
“Students at Tombstone have had the option of attending school in person all year so I have been in contact with just about all of them,” the coach said.
“Since we returned to school in January we have been conducting preseason workouts a couple of days a week with the players who are not in winter sports.”
Tombstone opens its season March 19, hosting Willcox High School at 4 p.m. The Yellow Jackets are in the 2A South region with Benson, Bisbee, San Miguel, Santa Rita, St. Augustine and Willcox.