Dear Santa,
Can I pleaze have a book? How do you fel?
Love Alexa
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wish for a rifl, a shotgun, a snigr tawr and a danisr, a fallufcors, a toebot.
Love Luis
dear Santa,
I rily wish I woudent get hurt anymore. Can I ples have a new bike for Christamas? Can I ples have a hous for my famle. Santa ples have a grate Christmas.
Love Kara
Dear Santa,
How is Donner and Rudolph? Hope you giv kids a wish.
Love Joel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a house for Barbies! And I want a lots of presents for me and a Big tedeber! Thanks for bring me so much toys!
Love Kami
Dear Santa,
I hope you bring me a presents. I want Hulk Ruster.
From Anthony
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL Doll Big Surprise and a Hover Bike and a lot of money and a barbie babysiter set to. Please let me have all of this stuf.
Love Josey
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a ps4. Why do you live in the North Pole? And Santa can I have a new Iphone 11 pro and a hoverboard for Christams and marvel lego sets and batman lego sets. Can I have a iron man suit and a vr head set and gucci shoes and a gucci hoodie.
From Zechariah
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a lot of presints.
Ho Ho Ho, Arely
Dear Santa Claus,
Your reindeer are big or small? I saw you at the park. Read my letter please at the North Pole. Have fun.
Ho Ho Ho, Xavier
Dear Santa Claus,
Do your reindeer really fly? How do you get in my house?
Ho Ho Ho, Ally
Dear Santa,
Do your reeindeer fly? I want a hoverboard please.
Ho Ho Ho, Luis
Dear Santa,
Hi I am Amalia and I am 8 years old. How long does it take to deliver presents? Can you please get my brother a toy car, may I get slime please and a doll that bakes and an elf on the shelf and a cat. If that to hard it is fine. I do not need it badly but if it not to hard thx.
Love Amalia
Dear Santa,
My name is Angelo. I live in Willcox. May I have a bike for Christmas? And how many presents do you deliver to Earth? And how long does your workers work?
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Emma. I have a pet dog. do you? How do you stay warm? How are you stay the age? I want a toy that is a lion, and I want a trick book that has tricks in it. I want clothes adn a dress. I want a table for to play teacher and give me a puppy. Please.
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Drake. Your holiday is my favorite. May I plese have RC car and may I plese have a boat. I hoop you have a good day! Do you go throw the chimney?
Dear Santa,
I would like you to bring me: AIBD please! A real pet fox! Apple watch! Kinetic Sand! Shopkin! Slime! LOL! Real life toy snake! Owely’s blue cozmo!
From Eryn
Dear Santa,
I would like a I phone 11 and I should deserve it becuse I’ve been good all year. And also.I want a virtual reality and thats all.
Horeb
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want slime, LOL dolls, stuffed animals, a pink hydro flask and airpods.
Kyleigh
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want the game sorry or a rc car or slime go pro or the game uno or connect fore. Pick one or two things from this list. Now here is the resan I deaserve somthing from this list is becase I always wash my dish and I always make my bed.
Love, Ricard
Dear Santa Claus,
I have been triying to be good thise year. 1) go pro 2) a iPhone 11 3) a camra that you take a picture and it prints it out for you 4) a LOL Doll house 5) a Big Sis LOL Doll 6) a Little Sis LOL Doll 7) a normall LOL Doll 8) a Boy LOL Doll 9) a art kitt with crayons 10) a clay kit
Chiyanne
Para: Santa Clos,
Merry Christmas. Querido Santa Clos este año yo quiero una bicicleta un Nintendo Switch y el juego de Fortnite.
José Ramirez
Dear Santa Claus,
The first thing I want for Christmas 1) Phoane and a appale watch and a 2) Big teedy bere then a 3) Just dance and 4) shose 5) kinetic sands 6) slime stof and a 7) hidro flask.
Love Sophia
Dear Santa,
What I want 1) Madden 20 2) Football cards 3) Football 4) Head Phones 5) drone 6) X box controller
Asher
Dear Santa,
I wish for Christmas a toy Rudolph pleas. if I can thank you.
Love Kayleigh
Dear Santa,
how is Donner and Rudoplh doing? hope you giv kids good gifts.
frum Marley
Dear Santa,
I wish for a Minnie Mouse Kten.
Love Naomi
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Little car? please Santa
Love Daniel
Dear Santa,
Ho Ho Ho! I will like a necklase and earings.
Luve Jeisy
Dear Santa,
I wish you would bring me a X Box and a Creeper Control.
Love Jacob
Dear Santa,
How are you doing in the North Pole? For Christmas I want a Hoverboard a Apple watch a computer and a stuff aniumal eliphit a ipad pro and a typewriter and cloths.
Paulette
Dear Santa,
Santa is the best and nice becuse he breing present. Can you breing me a swech for me and my sister both can play?
From Dominick
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL house.
From Jayland
Dear Santa,
I want a dart bike and I want new gloves. Thank you. I rily uprasth it.
Love Declan
Dear Santa,
My name is Kamilah B. and I want for Christmas is toys and chocolate and a LOL doll and chocolate. But don’t forget the toys and books and clothe and most my family and money.
Kamilah
Dear Santa,
I want a Hoverboard and slime please. Santa thaks for macing Crismis.
Frum Jayden
Dear Santa Claus,
I want to know what your reindeers names are.
Ho Ho Ho, Love Aria
Dear Santa,
Is it true that your slay flys? I want a hoverboard for I can have fun all the time and a tablit please! How do you get down the chimne?
Ho Ho Ho, Alan
Dear Santa Claus,
I’ve been wanting something that will never run out. I want ice skates and ice that will never melt. I want snow for 5 days.
Ho ho ho, Love Brenlyn
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a toy airplane.
Ho Ho Ho, Oliver
Dear Santa Claus,
I love your beard. I know what I want. I want a puppy. Please.
Ho Ho Ho, Sign, Maryanne
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a toy train that gows all by its self. How do you go all around? and I want a toy submarine.
Ho Ho Ho, Curtis
Dear Santa,
My name is Alyssa and I am ten years old. Would you please bring me shoes, cloths, robot dog, teetherball, slime kit. How many toys do you deliver to kids? How many elfs do you have?
Love Alyssa
Dear Santa,
My name is Fransico. I live in Willcox. I am 8 years old. Why are you so magical? Do you like cookies? I would like a Alrion figure and a Lego set. How did you find the North Pole?
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Samantha. I am 9 years old. I would like art supplies, close and some since books. How do you stand the coldness?
Love Samantha
Dear Santa,
Hi I’m Jett. But I wonder how fast your workers work? And may I have a drone for Christmas? Thank you! So, I wish you a Merry Christmas. Thank you.
From Jett
Dear Santa,
My name is Angel. I am 9 years old. What do reindeers eat? I would like a lol doll and slime, a set.
Love Angel
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Joshua Crume. Can you bring me some Lego sets. Then get me hotwheels and a drone for my dad. Even give my mom a new truck. Also I am 8 years old. I forgot to say that. Have you went to New York City?