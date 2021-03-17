Going into their spring season, the St. David Tigers’ softball team will be experiencing many changes, including new coaches, new players and restored softball dugouts and storage facilities.
Even though their new softball coach is in her first year, she is no stranger to the Tigers. Leah Haymore graduated from St. David in 2004, and competed in volleyball, basketball and softball. Following graduation from St. David, she played basketball at Eastern Arizona for two years before transferring to Western New Mexico University, where she earned a bachelors’ degree in movement science education.
Leah did her student teaching at St. David then was hired as their physical education teacher, being a fourth- generation family member to teach for the St. David School District. She earned her master’s degree from Grand Canyon University in technology education. After that, she taught weight and strength training at the Cochise College Sierra Vista campus for two years.
Haymore’s coaching resume is vast, having coached at the middle school and high school levels for boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, and softball – and Cochise Club volleyball. “If I wasn’t coaching I’d be at the games watching the kids play,” Haymore said.
Haymore decided to apply for the softball position with the encouragement of her sister, Vanessa Hatch, a St. David alumni who graduated in 2006. Hatch will be joining Haymore on the softball field as one of her assistant coaches. “We coach well together,” Hatch said. “We make a good team.”
Besides her sister, who will work with the pitchers, Haymore will be assisted by Amorette Kartchner, who will work with the infielders; Marissa Judd, who will coach outfielders and catchers; and Tylene Miller, who will keep the scorebook. Kartchner and Judd are two of Haymore’s former players, and Miller one of her high school coaches.
Haymore sees many strengths, including that they are a young team with three freshmen, four sophomores, one junior, and five seniors.
“I’m excited to have a young, fresh team that the teams we will be playing have not seen,” Haymore said. “Our players listen and learn well. I am very impressed with their growth so far as a team.”
Haymore believes in teaching details of the sport to help her athletes continually improve.
Haymore knows that through game experiences the team will progress.
“St. David has never taken the state title in softball and I’m definitely itching for that 1A state championship,” she said.
Hatch said she is willing to work wherever she is asked.
Senior Tigers outfielder Gennie Morrison said: “I really have a good feeling about our team and our season. I see strengths everywhere on our team. I think we can take it all!”
Senior oiutfielder and pitcher Ashley Romero is confident. “I’m excited to see everyone back for the softball season, seeing everyone coming together and growing as a team,” she said. “There is a lot of positive energy this year.”
Fellow sophomore Audrey Merrill sees the possibilities the season holds.
“I’m excited to be part of a team again,” she said. “ I believe that we will do really well. It’s sad that our coaches from last year will not be with us but we are also excited to be working with our new coaches.”
The Tigers will be in the 1A South region with Baboquivari, Desert Christian, Duncan, Fort Thomas, San Simon and Valley Union. Their first game will be at home March 16 against Baboquivari.