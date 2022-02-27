Not your average cup of Joe

Less than a year since it opened its doors on State Route 92, one of Sierra Vista’s newest coffee shops in the competitive market of trendy coffee drinks is beginning to hit its stride.
In the works for the last 15 years, Nirvana's Cup of Joe has finally sprouted its wings and is taking flight in a big way, positioning itself as more than just another coffee shop. The brainchild of Nirvana and Joe Eveingrad, the family-owned coffee house serving up everything from sugar-free, toasted marshmallow and gingerbread coffee drinks to finely-crafted espresso con pannas has developed a strong legion of followers.
And the word is quickly spreading, turning the place at 4647 SR 92 into close to a regular hangout.
Coffee is sold seemingly everywhere throughout Cochise County. It’s sold in kiosks in grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores; it’s sold in drive-thru outlets, corporate-owned coffee chains and independent coffee shops. Nationwide, there were 63,630 coffee and snack shops businesses in 2021, according to ib isisworld.com. That represents a market value of more than $45.4 billion.
So how does a new retail coffee shop like Nirvana’s Cup of Joe grab a piece of the market share in the ramped-up, competitive world of coffee?
By sheer ingenuity, along with delivering a line of products to fill a growing demand like very few coffee shops, if any, are doing.
For the Eveingrads — who opened Nirvana’s Cup of Joe in April — a coffee shop that was once just a pipe dream has come full circle and then some.
“Joe bought a large commercial espresso machine in 2007 with a dream of someday soon opening a coffee house here,” said Nirvana Eveingrad.
Nearly 15 years later, that "someday soon" has finally taken root, and after more than a decade of researching the retail coffee business, that long ago pipe dream has turned into a working reality.
With a couch tucked in a corner, tables in a roomy, well-lit setting regularly filling up with customers, Nirvana’s Cup of Joe features a busy drive-thru window where customers can order blended and coffee drinks, smoothies and refreshers along with breakfast burritos, sandwiches and salads, even gluten-free scones and cinnamon-apple muffins.
And whether it’s a drive-thru or in-store ordered coffee drink, you rarely have to wait more than two minutes, unlike other operations where customers endure long wait-lines and standing rows of cars.
“Our goal is to try to make drinks in under two minutes,” said Nirvana. “This is what we train for. No one wants to sit in a car or stand around waiting for their drink.”
It was a long haul for the Eveingrads — who were born and raised in Sierra Vista — to get the ball rolling in opening the coffee shop, an endeavor that took three years after they purchased the building fronting SR 92. Part of the delay was that Joe owned and operated Desert Springs Construction, a full-time residential and commercial remodeling and construction business.
But after an extensive remodeling overhaul on the space that once housed a tile company and a PuroClean business, it was suddenly showtime.
Without a strong retail business background, however, the couple had their work cut out for them.
But with a little help (actually a lot of help) from their friends, it began to take off.
Thanks to members of two churches they belong to — Calvary Chapel and Desert Grace Church — they received a huge support from church members who practically became the store’s sole customers.
“In the beginning for about three months after we opened, they pretty much kept us going as our customer base,” explained Nirvana. “Everyone in there seemed to be basically from our church. Joe even learned to make coffee drinks like Italian sodas and refreshers in the chapel kitchen.”
One church member quickly got Nirvana involved with social media, starting with an Instagram page, then Facebook and Yelp.
“I soon learned that trying to keep on top of those accounts was almost a full-time job,” she said. “I was spending hours and hours on it getting them going.”
But it paid off. Slowly, she began to see new faces finding their way into the store. And the feedback she was receiving was overwhelmingly positive. The store also got a big jumpstart when Cool FM came to video their opening day.
“That was huge for us,” she said. “People came from everywhere, it seemed. It was the best business day we ever had."
Suddenly, Nirvana’s Cup of Coffee was on the map. Thanks to word of mouth, the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce and advertising in the Herald/Review, the stream of customers not only increased dramatically; the store’s drive-thru became a steady flow all day. Customers were telling their friends how wonderful the coffee tasted, which, said Nirvana, is all about their water.
“Our water goes through a reverse osmosis system and then a water softener,” she explained. “People notice the difference immediately and let us know, which has been very gratifying. We take customer feedback really seriously because we’re here to accommodate our customers any way we can. We want to make this a place they feel recognized.”
That sentiment paid off when customers began asking if she served food. Four months ago she turned a childrens’ playroom that was hardly being utilized into a kitchen where her staff now preps breakfast burritos, Sonora dogs, salads and sandwiches.
“At 7 a.m., we now have a crowd here, and we’re busy, especially for breakfast burritos,” she said. "Saturday mornings have become real hectic.”
Not that she’s complaining. It’s a trend that she hopes continues.
“This year, people know we’re here,” she said. “We’d like to be more consistent and create a steady, constant flow, instead of the big spurts. Still, we’re pleased with the direction the store is taking. And with some of the comments we’re receiving on social media, it’s gratifying to know what we’re doing is being so positively received.”