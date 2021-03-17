St. David baseball coach Ron Goodman, his players and assistant coaches have been putting in the time and hard work needed to make the 2021 season a success.
“This year we have a very balanced team in fielding, hitting and pitching,” Goodman said. “One of our challenges will be making sure we give enough playing time to our younger players. We are a small school. We want all of our players to stay excited about baseball.”
Due to team numbers, with approximately 15 players (including five juniors and six seniors), the Tigers will not be fielding a junior varsity team.
Goodman admires the time and energy his athletes are putting in to their early season practices.
“We are all really excited for the season to start and to be able to play games,” he said. “We have good senior leadership and dedicated, hard-working athletes. We are expecting big things this season.”
Goodman is assisted by Troy Bradford, Beck Mayberry and Braden Davis. Mayberry, who graduated from St. David in 1982, was a Tigers pitcher, shortstop and center fielder.
“We have good pitching and depth in our batting lineup,” Mayberry said. “Normally your first three batters are good but we have good hitters from the top to the bottom of our lineup. Many of our players have been competing together since Little League and junior high. With COVID taking our season last year, we definitely want our players to be successful this year.”
Bradford, a 1987 St. David graduate who pitched in high school before going on to college and professional baseball, is excited about the possibilities.
“We have a very coachable team,” Bradford said. “Our players are a very athletic group. I can see us going deep in the state tournament, even taking state.”
Davis sees the Tigers’ as “solid across the board.”
“I’m very confident in this year’s season,” he said. “We are looking good in many areas. Our players are bigger and stronger from spending time in the weight room. It’s great to be helping with the team wherever Coach Ron needs me.”
Goodman and his assistants have been stressing the importance of making every practice minute count.
“We need to prepare for the harder teams we will be playing during the season, so we need to make practices more intense,” he said. “We have the potential to do big things this year but right now it’s just potential until the games start.”
The enthusiasm of the players is evident.
“There’s just something special about baseball; Coach Ron makes baseball special,” said senior Robby Gooding, a four-year player. “We have a camaraderie - everyone is like a brother. We are ready to play baseball, give it our all, and make it happen.”
Senior Logan Davis, who plays pitcher and second base, is ready.
“I’m excited to be able to play baseball again,” Davis said. “We have an all-around good team. We have a chance to do something big this year.”
Goodman can often be seen putting in the extra hours needed working on the Tigers’ field.
“I’ve been working on our field two, three hours a day since last season ended,” he said. “It’s a never-ending process, mowing and dragging to keep the field in shape during the season and in the off season. We have good maintenance people who help me, including Shawn Larson, who is really helpful. I took this on as my own project – I’m retired so I have the time.
“I’m ready for these Tigers to win a state championship. I like our chances.”
The Tigers will be competing in the 1A South region which includes Baboquivari, Desert Christian, Duncan, Fort Thomas, Patagonia Union and Valley Union. Their first game is at home March 16 against Baboquivari.