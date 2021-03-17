The Benson softball team’s coaches and players are not letting the cancellation of their 2020-21 season infringe on their upcoming season. In fact, they are more than eager to compete.
“We are all incredibly excited to be back on the field and having the opportunity to play,” said third- year Bobcats coach Brittney Batten, a 2008 Benson High School graduate. “It was hard to lose our season last year due to COVID restriction but it was just one of those things that we had no control over. But I think that losing their season last year has given our team more motivation this year.”
With 22 players on their roster (six freshmen, six sophomores, three juniors and seven seniors), the Bobcats will be fielding a junior varsity and varsity team.
“We want to give all of our players as much playing time as possible,” Batten said. “We don’t want to sacrifice our JV team because that will take away game time from many of our players.”
The two years before their season was canceled, the ‘Cats were incredibly successful – taking the state 2A title in 2018 and finishing as the state 2A runner-up in 2019. They are looking to repeat their 2018 success, bringing home the state title.
Batten views the team’s versatility as one of their biggest strengths.
“We have 11-12 of our players who could start and play extremely well,” she said. “We are also deep in pitchers with at least five who have the chance to start. Actually, we are deep in most of our positions. The versatility we have this season is phenomenal, it’s unreal!”
Assisting Batten are Bert Cardenas, the junior varsity head coach who works with the infielders and the hitters; Clint Wilharm, who works with the infielders; Jeff Darwin, who coaches the outfielders; Ernie Batten, Brittney’s father, who coaches the pitchers and is responsible for scouting; and Trey Francione, who works with all areas of the offense and defense.
The assistant coaches have the same enthusiasm going.
“This is a really close group of players with the older girls continually encouraging and mentoring our younger athletes,” Ernie Batten said. Ernie has been an assistant coach for more than 17 years, including the years his daughters Brittney and Megan competed. “We have a really good team dynamic this year with lots of high energy. We are looking good all around.”
Cardenas, a 2007 Benson graduate who has been working with the team for 11 years, is upbeat.
“We are all impressed with how hard the girls are working,” Cardenas said. “They understand our coaching philosophy. They listen to every word we say – there definitely is good communications between our coaches and players.”
Te players share the excitement.
“I am so excited to see our team working together with all the new players who have joined us this year,” senior outfielder Brooklynne Pullis said. “We are still waiting for five of our players who are in the basketball playoffs. We’re just excited to be able to play after our season was canceled last year due to COVID. I think we are looking really good. Life is good for Benson softball!”
“There’s something about the sport of softball that’s just so enjoyable,” senior catcher Taylor Fwnn said. “My teammates are super easy to get along with. We all just click.”
Senior pitcher and shortstop Teresa Garza agrees.
“I think we have a great group of girls and amazing coaches,” Garza said. “We have such good communications and team chemistry. If we stay focused on the game while having fun, we will definitely be successful.”
The Bobcats will be competing in the 2A South region, which includes Bisbee, San Miguel, Santa Rita, St. Augustine, Tombstone and Willcox.
The first game is March 23 at Willcox.