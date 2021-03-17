Willcox High School softball coach Trevor Ward sees team unity and his players’ knowledge of the game as the strengths that will direct their season.
In his third year as varsity coach, Ward, who graduated from Willcox in 1991, is working hard to find as many paths to success for his athletes as possible. After COVID-19 restrictions shut down the 2020 season, he is looking forward to give his athletes a positive experience.
“Before COVID shut us down last season, we were finding ourselves as a team,” Ward said. “We had played a few games and were in one tournament. That was the extent of our season.”
In order to help their players and those from surrounding communities, Jan Kortsen and Ward created the ”Jack Kortsen Memorial Instructional League.” The league was formed to honor Jack Kortsen, a former Willcox coach who passed away in July 2020, for his dedication and commitment to the softball players and program. Whether it was football or softball, Jack’s passion for athletics was always evident.
“He was really instrumental in our success as a team,” Ward said. “He was a great coach who was always there for our athletes.”
The preseason league involved a three-weekend series of games with teams from Benson, Morenci, Safford and Willcox competing in two games each Saturday. The main purpose being instruction, the games would be stopped for coaches to teach their athletes during competition.
“Playing the games but stopping for instruction was the key to helping all of our athletes,” Ward said. “We definitely saw that we have good talent in our area schools.”
Even though this year’s in-season tournaments have been canceled, Ward hopes to get as many regular-season games in as possible.
Ward will be assisted by Mike Patterson, Jan Kortsen, Samantha Kortsen (Jan’s daughter), Larry Gabbard, Jerald Kimzey, and Adam Gonzales.
Patterson, who has been with the team for nine years as the outfield coach, sees the excitement.
“Our players are a joy to work with,” Patterson said. “They are energetic, enthusiastic, and excited to be playing softball again. We have a good nucleus; everyone has a role to play. They can’t wait to put on that uniform and to get on the playing field again.
Jan Kortsen, who has been coaching softball for six years, sees this year as a special season with a special team.
“My husband, Jack, set the bar for this team with his dedication and commitment to the program and especially to these players,” she said.
Willcox will have 13 players. There will not be a junior varsity team.
Senior Maddy Tunks has been on the team since she was a freshman as a pitcher and third baseman. She is also excited to be returning to the field of competition.
“I’m definitely looking forward to playing again,” she said. “We have a really young team – it’s going to be fun watching us progress and grow as a team through the season. Most of us have grown up playing softball together so we have a good chemistry. It’s going to be tough getting anything past us.”
Willcox will be competing in the 2A South region with Benson, Bisbee, San Miguel, Santa Rita, St. Augustine and Tombstone. The first game will be at home on March 16 against Santa Rita.