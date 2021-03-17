ELFRIDA — The anticipation of coaching his first game is increasing for Dusty Vasquez, who is beginning his second year as head coach of Valley Union’s baseball team.
Before the Blue Devils could take the field last year and play just one game, COVID-19 canceled their season.
“We practiced a good three weeks before COVID closed everything,” Vasquez said. “We had one game rained out then the season was canceled.”
Vasquez is a 2001 VUHS graduate and played baseball under Calvin King and Scott Mitchell when he was in school.
“This will be my third year overall with the program, second as head coach,” he said. “Helping me out this year will be an old teammate, Jesse Mitchell, who graduated from Valley Union in 2000, Brandon Gilbreth, head football coach at VUHS, and Matt Riesgo who also helped us out in football.”
After what happened last year Vasquez admits the pandemic is very much a concern but he believes they have a good handle on how to keep the players, managers and coaching staff safe.
“We’ve been dealing with all these COVID-19 restrictions since summer workouts for football,” he said. “Unfortunately for us, especially last year’s seniors, we didn’t play one inning of baseball. I would hate for the seniors this year to lose two years of playing ball. Luckily for us we have only had one game canceled all year, and that was during football season. I believe if we continue to apply the COVID-19 sports modifications, we will be able to complete this full season.”
Vasquez has four returning starters this season along with five talented sophomores.
“I’m excited to see what they can bring to the plate,” he said.
Expected to lead the team will be senior Jacob Sonke who can play catcher, the infield and also pitch. Alongside him will be Levi Lawon, who plays the outfield and can pitch.
Transferring from Tombstone High School is junior Jace Mitchell, Jesse Mitchell’s son.
“He is a right-handed pitcher and infielder,” Vasquez said. “Jace will be a huge asset to the team. He has played more baseball in a weekend than some of these young boys have ever played. I’m very excited to see him play here at Valley Union.”
Vasquez believes the 1A South should be interesting.
“We have St. David and Desert Christian that are always solid on the field,” he said. “Baboquivari has canceled football and basketball, so I’m not 100 percent that they will compete. We haven’t faced Fort Thomas for several years so I’m not sure what they will bring to the table. Patagonia is a wild card, as they are back with a varsity squad this year. I believe we can compete with any of these great teams representing the South.”
Valley Union kicks off its season and the first of four games in five days on March 22. The Blue Devils will host Patagonia in their debut before taking to the road to face Duncan on March 23.
“These boys are hungry to win and I think we will surprise a lot of people,” Vasquez said. “I definitely see us competing at state this year.”