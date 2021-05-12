BENSON — The Benson Bobcats are headed to the 2A state semifinals after knocking off the Phoenix Christian Cougars 4-3 Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.
With the win, the Bobcats now face the Miami Vandals, 10-2 winners over the Red River Dust Devils, Friday at 4 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark in Phoenix. That winner will play the winner of the other semifinal winner Saturday for the state championship.
Neither the Bobcats or the Cougars scored in the first inning of Tuesday’s game, and while Benson held Phoenix Christian scoreless in the top of the second, the Bobcats came back to score two runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 2-0. Again holding the Cougars scoreless and adding one more run to the scoreboard, the Bobcats went into the fourth inning ahead 3-0. The Cougars fought back to tie the game in the top of the fourth but Benson was able to add its final run in the bottom of the fourth as Zach Laura homered to left field.
Grayson Judd and Antonio Rigney each hit 2-for-3 for Benson this game. Laura was 1-for 2-and Mason Fletcher, Tristan Martinez, Brok Determan and Robert Lopez all were 1-for-3.
“We didn’t play up to our par,” Benson Coach Fred Trujillo said. “Defensively we had five errors but we still had enough presence to keep battling and not give up.”
On May 8, the Bobcats hosted the Willcox Cowboys in the first round of 2A state baseball playoffs and came away with an 8-0 win.
The Bobcats entered the game ranked second in the state; the Cowboys were ranked 15th. Benson held the Cowboys scoreless in the top of the first inning, and scored three in the bottom half. The Bobcats held the Cowboys scoreless through the rest of the game, adding one in the third, three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
“The biggest thing going for us this year was our youth,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “We only had one starting senior on the field this season, Ote Allsup. We are looking forward to sophomores Adian Fuentes and Cristian Pando being our future team leaders.”
Allsup looked back on his senior season knowing that his teammates did their best and that they all worked together as a team.
“This season set us back because we didn’t have one last year due to COVID but we definitely did the best we could,” Ote said. “I loved playing baseball for Coach Fuentes. These were the best four years of baseball I ever had.”
Pitching for the Bobcats was Brok Determan, who had five strikeouts and one walk. Offensively for Benson Antonio Rigney had one run; sophomore Angel Rigney had two runs, two hits and two RBIs; junior Wyatt Wilharm had two runs; Determan had one RBI; Martinez had two runs and two hits; Laura had one hit; junior Cameron McFarland had one hit; and junior Mundo Esparanza had one run.
“This was a good win for us,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said. “Brok did a good job keeping the pitches low and throwing curve balls when needed to keep their batters off balance. We did have a lot of opportunities, however, at the plate that we did not capitalize on.”
Determan, the Bobcats’ junior pitcher, felt positive about their game with the Cowboys and their season.
“I feel good about how we’re playing,” he said. “Good things will happen if we keep working together.”
Bruce Whetten contributed to this article