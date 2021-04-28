BENSON — The Benson Bobcats baseball team improved its overall season record to 9-2, 7-1 in the 2A South Region, with victories over San Miguel and San Manuel last week.
The Bobcats hosted San Miguel on April 23, defeating the Vipers 20-1.
Benson took the lead early, posting 17 runs in the first inning. The Bobcats added three more runs in the third inning while San Miguel scored one in the fifth giving Benson the victory by the 10-run mercy rule.
Pitching for the Bobcats were freshman Colton Bellmore, who had two strikeouts; freshman Brett Gronlund, who had three strikeouts; and junior Mundo Esparza, who threw three strikeouts while walking two.
Statistically for Benson junior Antonio Rigney had three runs, two hits and three RBIs; sophomore Albert Rigney had two runs, one hit and two RBIs; sophomore Ryan Dunivan had one run; junior Wyatt Wilharm had one run, one hit and one RBI; senior Mason Fletcher had two runs, three hits and one RBI; junior Brok Determan had two runs, one hit and one RBI; junior Tristan Martinez had two runs, three hits and five RBIs; freshman Dalton Crockett had three runs, one hit and one RBI; junior Adhmar Vargas had one run and one hit; junior Zach Laura had two hits and one RBI; senior Grason Judd had one run and one hit; junior Cameron McFarland had one hit and one RBI; and senior Robert Lopez had two runs and one hit.
On April 22 the Bobcats hosted the San Manuel Miners and came away with a 14-1 win.
Benson scored two in the first and one in the second, taking a 3-0 lead. The Miners scored one in the third but the Bobcats came back with six more runs, increasing their lead to 9-1. Holding the Miners scoreless in the fourth and fifth while adding five more in the fourth, the Bobcats would take the victory by the 10-run rule.
Pitching for Benson were Martinez with six strikeouts and two walks and Dunivan with two strikeouts and one walk.
Statistically for the Bobcats sophomore Gilberto Loya had one run, one hit and one RBI; Wilharm had one run, one hit and two RBIs; Crockett had one run, one hit and one RBI; Determan had one run, two hits and two RBIs; junior Mundo Esparza had two runs; McFarland had one run and one hit; senior Grason Judd had one run, two hits and one RBI; junior Tyler Paquette had one run; junior Davin Judd had one run, one hit and one RBI; Lopez had two runs, two hits and two RBIs; and freshman Gabriel Montijo had one hit and one RBI.
The Bobcats' final two games of the regular season will have them hosting the Morenci Wildcats on Wednesday and hosting the Willcox Cowboys on Friday. Both games will start at 4 p.m.