BENSON — In what was the final regular season game of the season for both teams, the Benson Bobcats knocked off the Willcox Cowboys Friday 7-3, clinching the 2A South regular-season championship.
The Bobcats made their mark on the scoreboard in the first inning with one run, with neither team scoring in the second, third, and fourth innings. The Cowboys took over the lead with two runs in the fifth. The Bobcats scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to regain the lead 4-2. Holding the Cowboys scoreless in the sixth, the Bobcats would add three runs to increase their lead to 7-2. The seventh inning had the Cowboys adding one run to end the game with a Bobcats home field 2A South conference victory.
Pitching for the Bobcats were junior Adhmar Vargas, who recorded four strikeouts; and freshman Dalton Crockett, who had two strikeouts.
Offensively for the Bobcats sophomore Angel Rigney had two runs and one hit; senior Mason Fletcher had one run, one hit and one RBI; junior Wyatt Wilharm had one run, one hit and two RBIs; junior Tristan Martinez had one run, three hits and two RBIs; junior Antonio Rigney had one run and one hit; and senior Grason Judd had one run and one hit.
“Willcox competed well,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said. “Our pitchers Adhmar and Dalton both pitched well to keep us in the game. We started slowly but our athletes stayed focused; we made some adjustments at the plate towards the end of the game to win.”
Pitching for the Cowboys was senior Ote Allsup, who had five strikeouts with three walks. Offensively for the Cowboys sophomore Ayden Fuentes had one run and two hits, Allsup had two hits and one RBI, junior Marcus Olivares had one run and freshman Oren Allsup had one run and one RBI.
“This was a tough game but we played well,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “Benson is a tough ball club. You have to play like a No. 1-seeded team to beat a No. 2-seeded team.”
The Bobcats finished their regular season 12-2 overall, 9-1 in conference and region and in first place in the 2A South; Benson is second in the 2A state baseball rankings.
“This is the first time that Benson has won the region in about 15 years and this is our best ranking in the state in many years,” Trujillo said.
“We will be playing at home for the first round of state but we don’t know who we will be playing yet.”
The Cowboys finished their season 7-11 overall, 3-7 in conference and region and in fifth place in 2A South competition. At 16th in the 2A state baseball rankings, they will be competing in the 2A state play-in bracket on Tuesday.