The Benson Bobcats girls and boys basketball teams traveled to Tucson to take on The Gregory School Hawks of the 1A Tucson Northwest region on Monday, Jan. 31.
The Benson girls led 48-16 at the end of the first half. With the Bobcats outscoring the Hawks 42-5 in the second half, the Bobcats won 90-21.
Leading the Bobcats were senior Ally Crouse with 29 points, senior Ellie Palmer with 16, senior Tatum Benson and sophomore Kaylei Taylor with 14 each, senior Jessica Barker with seven, and junior Irene Hernandez with six.
The 15th-ranked Bobcats are 9-6 overall, 5-5 in the conference and 4-5 in the 2A East Region, good for fourth place.
The Benson boys were down 15-6 at the end of the first quarter but came back to tie the Hawks at the half 30-30. With the Hawks outscoring the Bobcats 14-9 in the third quarter, Benson was down 44-39. Even though the Bobcats outscored the Hawks 19-15 in the fourth quarter, they lost 59-58.
Leading Benson were senior Aiden Finch with 19 points, senior Jai Altamirano with 11, senior Angel Rigney and junior Dalton Crockett with eight each, sophomore Domonik Villa with six and senior Jaden Barney with five.
Benson, ranked 16th, is 7-8 overall, 5-6 in the conference, and 4-6 in the 2A East, good for for fourth place.
Benson will host Willcox in 2A East Region games Thursday, Feb. 2.
