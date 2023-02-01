The Benson Bobcats girls and boys basketball teams traveled to Tucson to take on The Gregory School Hawks of the 1A Tucson Northwest region on Monday, Jan. 31.

The Benson girls led 48-16 at the end of the first half. With the Bobcats outscoring the Hawks 42-5 in the second half, the Bobcats won 90-21.

