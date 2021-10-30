WILLCOX — In their final game of the regular season, the Benson Bobcats and the Willcox Cowboys took to the field for not only their ranking in the 2A San Pedro Region and the 2A state, but also the rights to the schools’ coveted Seney-Lohman trophy.
For the 10th straight year, the game ended with the Bobcats hoisting the trophy into the air after their 35-0 victory over the Cowboys.
“It’s always good to get a win no matter who you play,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “But keeping the trophy in Benson makes this victory a little more special.”
The game did not start easily for the Bobcats, who lost two fumbles in the first quarter. Benson’s third possession, however, proved successful as Bobcats senior Devin Bowling ran 54 yards for a touchdown. With the successful extra point kick by senior Wyatt Wilharm, the Bobcats took an early lead 7-0.
The Bobcats’ next possession would give them their second touchdown on a 12-yard run by senior Tristan Martinez. With Wilharm’s point-after kick making it through the uprights, the Bobcats increased their lead to 14-0.
Benson earning their third score of the game, this on a 55-yard pass from senior quarterback Brok Determan to junior Aiden Finch. Benson’s point after would not make its mark, laving the Bobcats up 20-0 at the half.
The third quarter had the Bobcats receiving the kickoff from the Cowboys. A Benson fumble gave the ball back to Willcox on its own 26-yard line. Moving the ball down the field through 11 plays and four first downs, the Cowboys returned the ball to the Bobcats on downs on their 17-yard line. Five plays later, Martinez ran 40 yards for his second touchdown. With the 2-point rushing conversion by Bowling good, Benson led 28-0 to end the quarter.
Willcox took control of the football on their own 33-yard line to start the fourth quarter. Moving the ball down the field, the Cowboys were unable to earn the needed first down, returning the ball to Benson on downs. Benson earned their final touchdown on this possession on a 26-yard run by Bowling. The point after by Willharm was good as Benson led 35-0.
“It’s great to be going into the playoffs with a win but now the second part of our season begins,” Determan said. “And it’s win or go home.”
Statistically for the Bobcats: Determan went 2-for-2 passing for 75 yards, had one carry for 10 yards and six tackles; Bowling had nine carries for 125 yards, two touchdowns, and one 2-point conversion; Martinez had four carries for 77 yards, two touchdowns, and six tackles; Finch had one reception for 55 yards and one touchdown; senior Ryan Francione had 13 tackles; senior Gabe Osuna had 11 tackles; senior Cameron McFarland had eight tackles; sophomore Dalton Crockett had seven tackles; senior Ricky Garcia had five tackles and one sack; and Wilharm had three successful extra point kicks.
For the Cowboys, junior Cristian Pando had 31 carries for 115 yards, and seven tackles; senior Marcus Olivares had 15 carries for 62 yards, and two kickoff returns for 25 yards; senior Spencer Allred had five tackles; junior Evann Truschke had five tackles; sophomore Jaden Wilson had one defensive fumble recovery; and sophomore Stevie Acevedo had one defensive fumble recovery.
“Benson is a very good team, very well coached,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “The Cowboys played hard and are looking forward to the playoffs.”
Benson, which finished third in the 2A state rankings, will host the Sequoia Pathway Pumas on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.
Willcox, eighth in the 2A state rankings, will host the Holbrook Roadrunners on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.