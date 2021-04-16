TOMBSTONE — Benson pitcher Kayla Sherman hurled a five-inning no-hitter at the Tombstone Yellow Jackets Wednesday in a 30-0 thumping in a 2A South regional game.
The win keeps No. 1-ranked Benson, 8-0, on top of the 2A South Region with 10 games remaining.
Sherman threw just 73 pitches for Benson, walked two and fanned six.
The Bobcats scored 13 runs in the top of the first inning. Celina Wilharm started things off with a solo home run to center field and 18 other players came to the plate as the Bobcats had 10 hits.
Benson tacked on eight more runs in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth.
Tombstone was stymied by eight errors and unable to generate any offense.
Benson had 23 hits and walked 13 times. Wilharm hit 5-for-5, scored four runs and had an RBI; Taylor Fenn was 2-for-2 with three runs scored; Trinity Bullock 2-for-2 with two runs scored; Shaylin Taylor 2-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored; Lily Speer 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored; Sherman 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored; Brooklynne Pullis 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored; Reyna Adkins 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored; and Riley Francione, Grace Parke and Nevyah Trejo all were 1-for-2. Teresa Garza was 0-for-1 but walked five times and scored four runs.
Alexis Gil-Urias was the losing pitcher for Tombstone.
Benson, 8-0, was at St. David Thursday and at Empire Friday. Tombstone, 0-7, hosted Desert Christian on Thursday.