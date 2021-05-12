PHOENIX — The No. 1-ranked Benson High softball team competed in the first and quarterfinal rounds of the state 2A softball championships, and defeated both of their opponents by the 10-run rule.
On Friday, the Bobcats took on the 16th-ranked Arizona Lutheran Academy Coyotes in the first round and came away with a 16-1 win.
On Saturday, Benson topped the eighth-ranked Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devils 11-1.
Holding the Coyotes scoreless in the first three innings while scoring six in the first and four in the second, Benson would take a decisive 10-0 lead going into the third inning. The Coyotes scored one in the top of the fourth but the Bobcats returned with six more of their own to increase their lead to 16-1.
“The Arizona Lutheran pitcher Trevino did a great job moving the ball around,” Benson coach Brittney Batten said, “but our girls did an excellent job of executing our short game to put the pressure on early.”
Pitching for the Bobcats were sophomore Celina Wilharm, who threw four innings and had five strikeouts and senior Emily Darwin, who threw one inning and recorded two strikeouts.
“Celina and Emily threw great from the mound,” Batten said, “and we played good defense behind them.”
Offensively for the Bobcats senior Taylor Fenn had one run, two hits and two RBIs; Wilharm had two runs, two hits and one RBI; senior Brooklynne Pullis had one run and one hit; sophomore Trinity Bullock had two runs, one hit and one RBI; sophomore Tatum Benson had three runs and two hits; senior Teresa Garza had two runs, two hits and one RBI; Darwin had one run, two hits (including a home run) and two RBIs; senior Kayla Sherman had two runs and one hit; and junior Shaylin Taylor had two runs, one hit and two RBIs.
“I’m super proud of my teammates for having my back while I was pitching,” Wilharm said. “I really appreciate their hard work and determination.”
The Bobcats went into the quarterfinal round May 8 against Santa Cruz. Holding the Dust Devils scoreless through the first four innings while scoring four in the first, three in the second and one each in the third and fourth innings, the Bobcats took a 9-0 lead going into the top of the fifth. The Dust Devils scored one run but with the Bobcats plating two more, the game would end with the 10-run rule 11-1.
Pitching for the Bobcats was Darwin, who had five strikeouts and one walk. Offensively freshman Riley Francione had one run; Wilharm had three runs, two hits and one RBI; Pullis had one run and two hits; Bullock had two runs, two hits and one RBI; Benson had two hits and one RBI; Garza had one run, one hit and one RBI; Darwin had two runs and one hit; Sherman had two hits and one RBI; sophomore Grace Parke had one run; Taylor had two RBIs; and senior Lily Speer had one RBI.
“Offensively we had a great game with no strikeouts and we scored in every inning to keep the pressure on,” Batten said. “Emily threw a great game with a good defense behind her.”
“I knew my team was counting on me when I got up to bat in the fifth inning,” Speer added. “There was one out and even though they caught my fly ball for our second out, Celina was able to score from third to give us the win by the 10-run rule. I’m really excited for this weekend. I believe in our team’s ability.”
The Bobcats will be competing in the semifinal round against the fourth-ranked Round Valley Elks on Friday at 6 p.m. at Rose Mofford Sports Complex.
“We’re all excited about the upcoming weekend,” Batten said.