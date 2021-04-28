BENSON — The Benson Bobcats softball team brought home two more victories last week, defeating the Bisbee Pumas 24-2 and the San Manuel Miners 10-0 to put their overall record at 14-0.
The Bobcats hosted the Miners on April 22. Scoring two in the first, one in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth, and three in the fifth while holding the Miners scoreless, the Bobcats led 8-0 going into the sixth inning. Again holding the Miners scoreless and adding two more to the scoreboard in the sixth, Benson took the home-field victory by the 10-run mercy rule.
Pitching for the Bobcats was senior Emily Darwin who threw 13 strikeouts while walking one. Statistically for Benson, freshman Riley Francione had one run; senior Taylor Fenn had one hit and one RBI; sophomore Celina Wilharm had two runs, three hits and two RBIs; senior Brooklynne Pullis had one run and one RBI; sophomore Trinity Bullock had one run, two hits and one RBI; sophomore Tatum Benson had one run and one RBI; Darwin had two runs, two hits and one RBI; and junior Shaylin Taylor had two runs and one hit.
The Bobcats traveled to Bisbee on April 20, to take on the Pumas. Scoring 10 in the first, three in the third, and 11 in the fourth, the Bobcats led the Pumas going into the bottom of the fourth when Bisbee added two to the scoreboard to put the score at 24-2. With neither team scoring in the fifth, the Bobcats would take home the conference victory.
Pitching for the Bobcats was Wilharm, who threw eight strikeouts. Statistically for Benson, freshman Riley Francione had two runs, two hits and two RBIs; Fenn had three runs and two hits; Wilharm had three runs, two hits (including one double, and three RBIs; Pullis had two runs, one hit and two RBIs; Bullock had one run, one hit and two RBIs; freshman Nevaeh Trejo had one run, three hits and two RBIs; junior Reya Adkins had two runs, two hits, and two RBIs; Benson had one run; Garza had three runs, one hit (including one double) and three RBIs; Darwin had one run; senior Kayla Sherman had two runs; sophomore Grace Parke had two runs, two hits and three RBIs; Taylor had one hit and one RBI; and senior Lily Speer had one run.
Benson will host the Morenci Wildcats on Wednesday and Willcox on Friday. Both games will begin at 4 p.m.
Benson is first in the 2A South and first in the 2A state rankings.