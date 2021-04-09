BENSON —The Benson Bobcats softball team improved its season record to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in 2A South competition, with victories over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Valley Union Blue Devils.
The Bobcats hosted Valley Union on Wednesday and won 28-1. On Thursday they defeated Tombstone 30-3.
The Blue Devils made their mark on the scoreboard with one run in the first inning but the Bobcats came back with eight of their own to lead 8-1. Benson scored nine in the second, three in the third and eight in the fourth while holding Valley Union scoreless.
Pitching for the Bobcats were sophomore Celina Wilharm, who struck out 10; and sophomore Trinity Bullock who had three strikeouts.
Freshman Riley Francione had one run and one RBI; senior Taylor Fenn two runs, one hit, and three RBIs; Wilharm had five runs, five hits (including four doubles) and seven RBIs; senior Brooklynne Pullis had two runs, one double and three RBIs; sophomore Trinity Bullock had four runs, one home run and two RBIs; freshman Nevaeh Trejo had one run and one hit; junior Reya Adkins three runs and two hits; senior Teresa Garza two runs and one hit; senior Emily Darwin three runs, two home runs and three RBIs; junior Teagan Methany one hit and one RBI; senior Kayla Sherman one run and one hit; sophomore Gracie Parke two runs, one hit and one RBI; junior Shaylin Taylor one run, one hit and two RBIs; and senior Lily Speer one run.
“Celina Wilharm had a great game pitching. She’s super dynamic – pitching, fielding, hitting, base running,” Benson assistant coach Ernie Batten said. “Emily Darwin hit two home runs and Trinity Bullock hit one home run.”
Against Tombstone, the first inning had the Jackets scoring two while the Bobcats had 12. Holding the Jackets scoreless in the second inning and adding nine more runs, the Bobcats led 21-2. Tombstone added one run in the third to the Bobcats' four, making the score 25-3. The Bobcats held the Jackets scoreless in the fourth and fifth and addied five of their own in the fourth.
Pitching for Benson were Garza, who recorded eight strikeouts while walking one; and Sherman with one strikeout.
Francione had two runs; Fenn three runs, three hits and two RBIs; Wilharm four runs, three hits and three RBIs; Pullis one run, one hit and four RBIs; Bullock three runs, one hit, and one RBI; Trejo two RBIs; Adkins two runs and one RBI; Garza five runs, four hits and two RBIs; Sherman three runs, two hits and two RBIs; Parke two runs; Taylor five runs, one home run and three RBIs; and Speer one hit and one RBI.
“Teresa Garza had a great game pitching with eight strikeouts while giving up only two hits,” Batten said. “Taylor Fenn did a solid job catching behind the plate and hit well, going 3-for-3. Celina Wilharm and Shaylin Taylor both hit home runs. Everyone stepped up and contributed to our win; it was a team effort.”
The Bobcats were in Tucson Friday to take on the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions.