BENSON — The Benson Bobcats volleyball team ended its season in the 2A conference state play-ins, taking on the Morenci Wildcats in Morenci on Nov. 2.
The Bobcats entered the competition ranked 22nd in the state, while the Wildcats were No. 11.
Prior to their state play-in competition, the Bobcats and the Wildcats had competed twice in regular season play. The Wildcats won both contests, 3-1 at Benson and 3-0 in Morenci. The play-in game, the chance for Benson to earn a seed into the 2A state championship bracket, would be the deciding factor.
The Wildcats held strong over the Bobcats on their home court, however, defeating Benson 3-0 by scores of 12-25, 15-25 and 19-25.
“They (Morenci) dig and pass well,” Benson coach Tara Thompson said. “And they are very good hitters. This was a learning season for us, learning and emphasizing techniques and coverage.”
Thompson is optimistic about the future of Bobcats volleyball.
“I see a very promising future for our volleyball program; we have a good base and a good coaching staff starting in our middle school,” she said.
The Bobcats finished with an 11-8 record, 6-4 in the 2A East Region.
