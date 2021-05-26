Best of Preps announced today
Cochise County’s top athletes are being recognized in a special section in today’s edition that announces the 2021 Herald/Review Best of Preps winners.
A video ceremony will be posted on each of the Benson, Douglas, Sierra Vista and Wilcox Facebook pages today announcing the winners for each sport as well Cochise County’s male and female Athletes of the Year, Coach of the Year and Team of the Year.
This was quite a challenging year for Cochise County athletes and yet they found a way to persevere.
Congratulations to all the nominees and winners.