BENSON — We never know when or where the heroes in our lives will appear.
Chase Aiden Manzo was born May 23, 2008, the second son of Ryan and Rachel Manzo. Chase joined his older brother Trent, and soon the Manzo family grew with two more sons, Rostin and Ryan.
Chase was an active young man. He had many interests, including athletics (football and baseball), riding his quad and writing in his journal. He especially enjoyed time he spent with his family and friends.
“If you asked Chase what was your favorite … whatever ... he would usually shrug his shoulders and say he could not pick,” his father, Ryan, shared at Chase’s memorial Saturday, Nov. 6. “He really did love everything and everyone for different reasons. The only thing Chase would always say was his favorite was football … not any team in particular, just football.”
Chase died Oct. 31 after battling cancer for 2½ years.
Chase began playing flag football for the Bobcats’ team when he was 6 and continued competing through the years to tackle football as a quarterback, safety and cornerback.
“Chase wouldn’t let anyone by him, he was really good at reading the field,” said Chase’s football coach, Terry Kilpatrick. “I remember him telling me that if I was going to be his football coach that we had to have a secret handshake, and we did. I believe that I learned more about life from him than I ever taught him about sports. He was a warrior.
“All the kids had a special bond with Chase, and they will always remember him. He instilled something special in them that, if they are ever down or hurting, they’ll think of him, and that will give them strength.”
Chase was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in April 2019. He often wrote about his experiences with hospital stays and going through chemo in his journal. Every entry reflected the same positive approach, his unwavering faith and the love that he had for his family.
“Chase wrote in his journal his experience of finding out he had cancer,” his mother said at his memorial, “and you would think that the tone of his journal would have changed after that. But, if you read it, you would see that he grew stronger and stronger, even as his body got weaker and weaker over time.”
This was the Chase Manzo his family and friends, the Cochise County football league, the community of Benson and all those who heard his story knew. The fighter, the warrior. as his football coach described him, the young man who looked beyond his diagnosis and stayed strong through numerous hospital visits and treatments and lived his life as he wrote in one of his journal entries: “try to live every moment like it’s your last — be like Jesus.”
As Chase began his battle with Ewing sarcoma, the community of Benson, the San Pedro Valley and Southern Arizona communities, area schools and football leagues he competed against rallied around him. Signs with his initials and number CM24 could be seen not only in Benson, but all around Southern Arizona. Teams wore CM24 decals on their helmets, cheerleaders wore ribbons, banners, shirts and posters all showed their support for Chase. He and his father were flown by helicopter into the center of the Benson High School football field to deliver the game ball for one of the Bobcats’ varsity games, where they were met on the sidelines by his mother and three brothers.
Benson Middle School sent him cards and notes and video messages; banners reading “Bobcats Don’t Let Bobcats Fight Alone” and “BMS Loves You Chase” could be seen around their campus.
“Chase’s courageous fight, his strong and kind heart and his final words that were shared by his parents at his memorial will continue to be an inspiration for our students,” Benson Middle School counselor Veronica Howe said.
The community held Chase in their hearts as tightly as he was holding onto his faith. He was touching the lives of more people than anyone realized.
“He took everything in stride,” said Ashton Thomas, a family friend who went through a different form of sarcoma. “He never wanted to talk about his woes, but he wanted to know about how others were doing. He was super-selfless, he never wanted anyone to lose sleep over him — he knew his assignment might not end good, and he took it in stride. He had a strong inner power over his situation.”
Through his battle Chase never wavered in his faith nor did his ever-present smile leave his face.
“Chase impacted our communities through how positive, how optimistic he was through his trials and how he embraced them,” said JT Merrill, bishop of the Pomerene Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “He was always smiling, happy and fun to be around. You would always leave him happier because of who he was.
“If everyone could face their own personal trials with the same positive attitude and happiness that he had, our own trials wouldn’t seem so bad and the world around us would be a better place. How he dealt with the cancer in his life was a true testament to the person he was. He is now serving his eternal mission. Chase defines the word courage. He is my hero.”
One young man in a battle for his life witnessed to the world how strong faith can be.
“Chase is my best friend,” Chase’s older brother Trent said. “I love him and really miss him. His loss is making me strive to do better every day.”
In honor of his life, the community of Benson as well as family and friends from around the state and country began putting up Christmas lights on Nov. 1 and posting on Facebook and social media sites.
“He always looked forward to Nov. 1st when he could usually talk me into putting up the Christmas tree,” Rachel said. “What a beautiful life he lived, so many lessons learned from his short 13 years on this Earth. Because of Chase, our community grew stronger. We learned compassion, how to serve and truly give of ourselves. He gave us hope and was a good example of how to endure the trials that life gives us.”