BISBEE — The Benson Bobcats baseball team maintained their hold on first place in the 2A South after beating the Bisbee Pumas 12-2 Tuesday at the Warren Ballpark.
Bisbee, which was stymied by six errors, struck first with a run in the bottom of the first, Pumas capitalizing on a Benson error. David Zamudio scored for a 1-0 lead.
Bisbee led until the top of the fifth when Benson rallied for five runs on three hits, two Pumas errors, a walk and a hit-by-pitch batter.
The Bobcats added seven more runs the next inning for a 12-1 lead. Benson sent 11 batters to the plate and had just two hits but was assisted by two Bisbee errors, two hit batters and two walks.
Bisbee scored its final run of the game in the bottom of the fifth before the game ended on the 10-run mercy rule.
Wyatt Wilharm was the winning pitcher for Benson. He went all five innings, gave up two runs and nine hits, struck out seven and allowed no bases on balls.
Joseph Vilescas and Tyler McBride both pitched for Bisbee. They allowed 12 runs and six hits while walking five and striking out one.
Wilharm led Benson at the plate, going 2-for-4; Antonio Rigney was 1-for-2 and Tristin Martinez, Brok Dieterman and Grason Judd each were 1-for-3.
For Bisbee, Zamudio was 2-for-3, Cristo De La Rosa 2-for-2, Tyler McBride 1-for-2 and Jose Mendez, Manny Amaya and Zergio Adame each were 1-for-3.
Benson improved to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in both conference and region play.
Bisbee dropped to 3-10 overall, 1-8 in conference, 1-7 in region.