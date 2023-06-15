Landen Vance

Benson High's Landen Vance displays the medal he received as the state Division V discus champion.

 submitted

Landen Vance finished his track and field career at Benson High School as the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division V state discus champion.

As he prepared for his last throw at the state competition on May 5 at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Vance was aiming to accomplish two goals: take the state Division V discus title and finish his high school career with a personal record. Both goals were achieved with that final 137-0 throw.

