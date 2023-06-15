Landen Vance finished his track and field career at Benson High School as the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division V state discus champion.
As he prepared for his last throw at the state competition on May 5 at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Vance was aiming to accomplish two goals: take the state Division V discus title and finish his high school career with a personal record. Both goals were achieved with that final 137-0 throw.
For his achievement, Vance was named the Herald/Review Best of Preps co-male track and field athlete of the year.
Vance competed in track and field for four years (shot put, discus, javelin) and wrestling his senior year. His wrestling season ended, however, when he suffered a broken ankle during an early season match. He was unable to finish his wrestling season and missed most of his track and field season. He spent a few months healing before he was finally released for track and field; he was able to compete in three meets and the state championships.
“I was told that I had a very slim chance at being able to compete in track this year,” Vance said. “I abided by all the rules that the doctors gave me and once I saw that little bit of a chance to compete come true I went for it. It was a rough season but really fun!”
His commitment to going by the doctor’s orders and positive attitude had him released and definitely ready to compete. When he did return, he came back strong and dedicated to achieving the two goals he had in the discus. However, he had just three meets in which to qualify for state.
His first meet of the season was the Bobcats’ home tournament, the Jerry Lee Invitational, and he finished second. He finished third in the Safford Rotary Invitational and the East Valley Qualifier at Queen Creek High School. His best throw in those three meets qualified him for the state divisional competition.
“It wasn’t for sure when Landen was coming back but he was going to do what he could,” said Benson track and field coach Randy Barney. “As soon as his doctors released him he went to work and did everything he could, pushed as hard as he dared. He worked very hard, had the skills and had the confidence that he would make his dreams come true; and it took to his very last throw at state to make both come true. His determination and confidence pulled him through; it’s really great to witness that as a coach.
“He was always very helpful and positive; he was a great team leader.”
With taking the state title solidly in the top of his athletic accomplishments from his senior year, Vance looks back at the meets he competed in and the memories they hold.
“I most enjoy the interaction with other teams during our meets,” Vance said, “and I really enjoyed hanging out with my friends. Most of the people that I met in competitions were really amazing people who made me want to try harder.”
Vance’s mother, Jeanna Vance, is proud of her son’s accomplishments.
“Landen taking state was exciting,” his mother said. “I really wanted that for him because my senior year I took state, so I really wanted to see that happen for him.”
She competed in track and field for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, taking the discus title and breaking her personal record with her last throw at state — an amazing connection between her and her son.
“Interesting enough, my high school coach was at Landen’s state meet and saw him win — he was also there (in 1998) when I won state.
“When Landen broke his foot it was a little disappointing because I knew that he wanted to take state. He was still very, very determined to get back out there, at least by the end of the season. He did everything he was supposed to do. When he came back he wasn’t throwing exactly the distance he wanted to but when he got to state he just went for it.
“He’s just a good kid; he has a very big heart. I’m very proud of him and I know he’s going to have a great future.”
In addition to competing athletically, Vance was a member of the school’s SkillsUSA organization. He enjoys working out and construction projects. His plans are to pursue a degree from the Universal Technical Institute, preferably in engineering.
Now that Vance is a Benson graduate, he has several career goals that he is looking to accomplish.
“I want to keep working hard and attempt to go to the Olympic trials for the discus,” he said.