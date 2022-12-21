Douglas High School’s girls basketball team played eight games in five days last week, winning seven, the last being the championship game of the Benson Holiday Classic which was played Dec. 15-17 at Benson High School.
Douglas, which on Tuesday, Dec. 13, lost to Nogales 58-50 and came back on Wednesday to beat the Buena Colts 69-52 in Sierra Vista, went 6-0 at the Benson tournament, beating Patagonia and Benson on Thursday by scores of 63-14 and 45-31. On Friday the Bulldogs knocked off Tucson Empire 56-12 and Tombstone 63-21 and on Saturday morning beat Sahuarita 64-48. Sahuarita later beat Willcox 66-30 in the third-place game.
The win over Sahuarita, last year’s tournament champion, put Douglas into the championship game against host Benson.
Douglas led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter and 30-14 at the half. The Bobcats outscored the Bulldogs 28-19 the second half, pulling within six, but wound-up runner-up for the second straight year.
Sophomore Scarlette Ruiz led Douglas with a game-high 18 points. Sophomore Keyra Espinosa followed with 15 and senior Karolina Padilla, who totaled nine points and 14 rebounds, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Against Sahuarita Padilla scored 30 points. In the earlier game with Benson, Padilla scored a game-high 23 points.
Senior Ally Crouse led Benson with 15 points. Ellie Palmer followed with 11.
Crouse and Palmer were named to the all-tournament team along with Tombstone’s Rachel Thursby and Sahuarita’s Camila Villalobos and Kealey Myhre.
Douglas coach Clint Hill was pleased with his team’s performance not only at the tournament but the entire week, showing it can bounce back from a tough loss.
Hill was happy to see Padilla get recognized for her play at the tournament.
“She played like she always does, no matter what the other teams throw at her,” Hill said. “Her teammates stepped up this game to help preserve this victory.”
Benson coach Robert Bristow thought his team played well.
“We had a few moments, like most teams do, where we went into a little lull but fortunately, we were able to do what we needed to do to win and get into the championship game,” he said. “There are things that we can control and things that we can’t control, we just need to focus on the things we can control — hustling, putting out effort, having a good attitude, being coachable.
“We got better and learned as the tournament progressed and that showed, especially with the Douglas games. They beat us by 14 early in the tournament then we lost by six in the championship game; we had the opportunity to cut that lead, but we just couldn’t hit the bucket.”
Up next for Douglas, 9-5 overall, will be the Flowing Wells Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28. The Bulldogs return to regular season play Jan. 3 versus Tucson Amphitheater.
Benson, 11-4 overall, returns to the court Jan. 4, hosting Pima.
