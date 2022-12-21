Douglas High School’s girls basketball team played eight games in five days last week, winning seven, the last being the championship game of the Benson Holiday Classic which was played Dec. 15-17 at Benson High School.

Douglas, which on Tuesday, Dec. 13, lost to Nogales 58-50 and came back on Wednesday to beat the Buena Colts 69-52 in Sierra Vista, went 6-0 at the Benson tournament, beating Patagonia and Benson on Thursday by scores of 63-14 and 45-31. On Friday the Bulldogs knocked off Tucson Empire 56-12 and Tombstone 63-21 and on Saturday morning beat Sahuarita 64-48. Sahuarita later beat Willcox 66-30 in the third-place game.

