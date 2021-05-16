PHOENIX — Shortly after suffering a 3-1 loss to the Miami Vandals in the 2A state semifinals and thinking their season was over, the Benson Bobcats learned they had been awarded the win by forfeit after it was discovered Miami’s starting pitcher was one day short of the required days rest needed to pitch based on the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s pitch count rule.
As a result of the forfeit, second-ranked Benson faced No. 1-ranked Scottsdale Christian Saturday for the 2A state baseball championship. Results from that game will be in the Wednesday edition of the Herald/Review.
According to Benson coach Fred Trujillo, Miami senior Ryan Powell pitched on Tuesday in the Vandals’ win over River Valley. Based on the 62 pitches he threw in that game, he was required to have three full days rest, making him eligible to pitch on Saturday, not Friday.
The pitching violation was discovered after the game as the Bobcats were back at their hotel thinking their season was over.
“I didn’t want it to go this way but the pitch count is implemented to protect the pitcher’s arm,” Trujillo said. “And if you’re not going to go by the pitch count, why do we have it?”
Trujillo admitted Powell threw well against Benson and his hitters had a hard time adjusting and putting multiple hits together. Powell allowed one run and five hits while striking out seven and walking three.
The coach said he and his players are elated to be playing in the state championship game.
“We’re pretty much going to throw pitching staff by committee,” Trujillo said. The only pitcher who is not eligible to pitch is Brok Determan, who threw all seven innings on Friday and finished with 106 pitches.
“One minute we think our season is over, then we find out we actually won the game by disqualification, the players are excited and looking forward to playing for the state championship,” Trujillo said.
“It’s crazy what happened. I didn’t want to get to the state championship this way but a rule is a rule and all the coaches got to follow it. We’re excited about playing Scottsdale Christian, I think it will be a good game.”