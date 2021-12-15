The St. David boys show off their championship plaque. Pictured above are, from left, Coach Kyle Merrill, Coach Daniel Tillett, Brayten Trejo, Jadon Mattox-Gill, Austin Parker, Paul Parker, Wyatt Judd, Jacob Goodman, Matteo Carrafa, Ryan Gooding, Kydin Richardson, Koy Richardson and Coach Nathan Richardson
The Benson Bobcats with their second-place plaque. Pictured from left, Coach Chris Taylor, Angel Rigney, Jai Altamirano, Tristan Martinez, Aiden Finch, Domonik Villa, Brok Determan, Devin Bowling, Antonio Rigney, Mundo Esparza, Colton Bellmore, Adrean Evans, Ryan Dunivan, Jaden Barney, Gilberto Loya, Adolfo Navarro, Dalton Crockett, Coach Alex Montijo and Coach Yogi Wilson.
Ammi Taylor
BENSON − The Benson High boys basketball team advanced to the championship game of the Benson Holiday Tournament, meeting the St. David Tigers of the 1A South Region.
The Tigers were ready, and dropped Benson 62-52. Placing third was the Sahuarita Mustangs of the 4A Gila Region.
The Bobcats earned their way to the championship game with victories over the Tucson San Miguel Vipers of the 2A South Region 72-17 and the Patagonia Lobos of the 1A South Region 77-27.
St. David defeated the 3A South Region Tucson Empire Ravens 71-33 and Sahuarita 49-43 to play for the championship.
The Tigers went into the half with a slim 27-25 lead. The third quarter made the difference as St. David topped scoring 18 to 11.
“I’m proud of our boys,” St. David coach Nathan Richardson said. “They played well. Benson put a lot of pressure on us; we played a little sloppy for a while but we passed the ball well and played an unselfish game. We do have plenty to work on but we are progressing with every game.”
Leading St. David was senior Jacob Goodman with 21 points. Juniors Koy Richardson and Kydin Richardson followed with 12 each, and juniors Paul Parker and Matteo Carrafa each had six.
Junior Angel Rigney led the Bobcats with 16 points, 15 of which were on 3-point baskets. Junior Aiden Finch followed with 12 and senior Antonio Rigney with 10.
“We got a little bit fatigued during the game and because of that we had trouble hitting open shots,” Benson coach Chris Taylor said. “We also didn’t play very good transition defense. St. David has a very good team. They exposed our weaknesses. In the long run, they are going to make us a better team.”
Benson will be competing in the Aztec Classic Christmas Invitational Monday–Wednesday, Dec. 20-22, at Pima Community College-West Campus.
St. David will be competing in the 59th Boys’ Eastern Arizona Christmas Tournament the same dates at Eastern Arizona College.
