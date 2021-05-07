WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys hosted the Bisbee Pumas in a 2A Conference baseball play-in game on May 4 to determine which team would advance to the 16-team championship bracket.Willcox came away with a 6-5 victory.
Willcox and Bisbee were scoreless until the bottom of the second when the Cowboys scored two runs to lead 2-0. Both teams were scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when the Cowboys added three more runs, improving their lead to 5-0.
The Pumas returned in the top of the sixth to add four runs to come within one but the Cowboys added one of their own to put the score at 6-4. The seventh inning would have the Pumas scoring one run to give Willcox the 6-5 victory.
“We played a good game,” Bisbee coach Gilbert Villegas said. “We had the opportunity to tie the game or go ahead in the seventh inning but unfortunately we were unable to execute. We improved as the season progressed and we finished strong.”
With their victory over the Pumas, the Cowboys advanced to the 2A state championship bracket.
“We played a good game against Bisbee,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “We fought hard, played a stellar defense and had really good pitching. We haven’t been consistent lately but today we pulled it off to stay alive in state competition.”
Willcox, ranked 15th in the 2A state baseball championships bracket, will play the second-ranked Benson Bobcats on Saturday at noon in Benson.