BISBEE — Bisbee High School wrestler Adacelli Noriega became a two-time sectional champion Saturday, winning her 120-pound weight class at the Division III Sectionals held at Flowing Wells High School in Tucson.
Noriega, a junior, went 3-0, pinning her first two opponents prior to pinning Aysha General of Buena for the title. She will advance to the state tournament, where she will attempt to win a title just as she did in 2019 as a freshman.
Bisbee administrators canceled the 2019-20 winter sports season due to COVID-19. Despite not having a high school season Noriega, her parents, Dino and Maria Noriega, as well as her coach, Richard Chavez, found ways for her to compete in state and national tournaments until an injury she suffered playing softball put any competitions on hold until this year.
Noriega said competing in those tournaments was a good experience because it opened her eyes to the talent level she could be facing once her high school career is over.
Until several weeks ago’ Noriega was unbeaten at 54-0. While competing in a tournament in Tucson, Noriega won her first two matches, then experienced a four-hour wait between her semifinal and final match. She came out flat in the finals, made a mistake, and for the first time in her high school career was pinned.
Noriega breezed through sectionals and is 57-1 overall going into state competition in two weeks.
“I used that loss as motivation to work harder in practice and it paid off,” Noriega said. “I know what I did wrong, and I’ve worked hard in practice not to make that mistake again.”
She said winning the sectional title in front of her family, friends, coaches and teammates was nice, but she’s not done and would like nothing more to win a second state individual title.
Noriega is a four-sport athlete at BHS. In the fall she plays soccer and volleyball; she wrestles in the winter and plays softball in the spring. With her every step of the way has been her older brother, Dario, a senior, who works with her on her technique and helps her get ready for her matches. She and Dario play on the same Bisbee’s co-ed soccer team.
“Having him there has been really nice,” she said, adding he has experienced some of the things she may be going through as an athlete. Noriega says when Dario competes this weekend at his sectional tournament, she will be there supporting him.
“Watching her wrestle has been fun,” Dario said. “At home we sometimes practice moves and stuff like that. It can also be stressful because I want her to do well.”
A combination of family and friends prompted Noriega to give wrestling a try when she was in the fourth grade. She quickly picked up the technique and says wrestling is her favorite sport, something she would like to continue at the collegiate level.
“The coaches here have really helped me a lot,” she said. “I would not be where I am without them or my brother. They really push me and have shown me new things. It’s been a lot of fun wrestling here.”
“She’s definitely been an asset to us both on and off the mat,” Chavez said. “Her character in general speaks for itself. She’s been a team captain this whole time, and she is willing to work with anybody who walks through the door. She helps those who are weak so they can become strong.”
Adacelli is a 4.0 student at BHS. Her favorite class is writing; her favorite food is tostados, and she enjoys a variety of music. When she is not competing or studying, Noriega says she enjoys hanging out with her family and friends while focusing on staying positive.
“She’s a fighter,” Chavez said. “She understands what she needs to do to get better and works hard every day in practice. She showed that this past weekend bouncing back from that loss the way she did.”
He said Adacelli and Dario bring a lot to the BHS wrestling program and to be able to watch them both grow and mature, not only as athletes but also as individuals, has been amazing.
“We have some talented athletes on this team, but these two have really stepped up to the challenge,” he said. “They really bring a lot to this program.”