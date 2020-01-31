NOGALES, Ariz. — The No. 19 Buena High School boys soccer team stunned No. 8 Nogales Thursday night on the Apaches home turf.
The Colts returned to Sierra Vista with a 3-2 victory, improving their overall record to 6-4 with two game left this season.
Kristopher Gentry scored the game's first goal with 8:13 to play in the first half to give the Colts a 1-0 lead. Nogales' Gabriel Barraza scored an equalizer less than a minute later. The teams were tied 1-1 at halftime.
Buena's Sean Presnall broke the tie less than four minutes into the first half to make it a 2-1 game. But once again Nogales was able to net another goal and tie the game 2-2. Three minutes after Nogales scored, Presnall found the back of the net again. Buena's defense was able to lockdown the Apaches and leave with the win.
The victory bumped the Colts to No. 13 in the 5A and Nogales dropped to No. 12. Buena hosts No. 2 Sunnyside on Tuesday at 6 p.m.