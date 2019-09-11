SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s boys and girls cross-country teams finished first in their opening home race of the season Wednesday evening.

The boys finished with 15 points to finish first of three teams — visiting Sunnyside and Bisbee — while the girls finished with 16 points. Bisbee did not register a team score as they only had two runners.

In the boys race Buena claimed the top five spots.

Andy Richardson: 17:20

Aiden Falcon: 17:35

Brandon Reels: 17:51

Albert Diaz: 17:59

Nathan Haws: 18:05

Bisbee had three runners in the top 20.

8. Ramon Loya: 18:41

16. Joel Enriquez: 19.44

17. David Donahue: 19:54

The Buena girls claimed the top four spots while Sunnyside snuck in for the fifth place slot.

Sarah Pedersen: 22:32

Kaila Hart: 23:37

Amiya Matthews: 23:48

Haili Nix: 24:46

Samantha Hernandez: 24:53

Bisbee’s lone runners were Leticia Ruiz, who placed 17th with a time of 28:53, and Madison Moredock who finished 18th with a time of 32:28.

