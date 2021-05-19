DOUGLAS — It’s been a little longer than two weeks since Isabel Tanabe played her last game for the Douglas High School softball team.
Ever since she can remember, all the DHS senior has wanted to do was play softball for the Bulldogs.
“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet that I have played my last game,” Tanabe said. “I feel like once I leave for college it will hit me a little harder. I still see my coaches and I’m here with my team right now as they begin the rebuilding for next year. I know it’s going to be hard leaving. Being here these past four years has been a lot of fun. Definitely the best years of my life.”
The two-time Gila Region Defensive Player of the Year is about to embark on a new adventure, taking her talents to the next level. She has accepted a full-ride athletic scholarship to Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, where she will study to become a pharmacist. Hastings College is a private four-year Presbyterian college. Former NFL coach Bill Parcells and former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborn are two notable alumni from that school.
In 2019 Douglas was region champion and Tanabe, then a sophomore, was selected the Gila Region’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Three games into the 2020 season and the week prior to Douglas playing its home opener, COVID-19 struck, canceling the remainder of the season and ending any hopes the Bulldogs had of going deep into the 4A state playoffs with what Tanabe describes as a team loaded with talent.
Her senior year didn’t go quite as planned as a young softball team struggled and for the first time in her career she was on a team that had a losing record.
“Throughout quarantine I wanted to focus on softball knowing that I was going to come back eventually,” she said. “This, being my senior year, I had the same expectations for myself as I did my sophomore year and went out there and did my best every time I stepped on the field. Being named the Gila Region Defensive Player of the Year again my senior year is amazing.”
Like most athletes Tanabe admits not being able to play softball her junior year helped her develop a deeper passion for the game and an appreciation for being able to carry on that passion to the next level.
“A lot of the seniors on the team last year I had been with since elementary school,” she said. “Not being able to play with them really broke my heart. It wasn’t until we were told we couldn’t practice did I realize just how much I missed being on this field as well as the hot weather.”
Even without a video highlighting her softball skills, Tanabe’s athletic ability had caught the eye of several junior college coaches in Arizona who were scouting her. It was a coach at another school who was impressed with Tanabe’s softball skills that put her coach, Lorena Tapia, in contact with Hastings College.
“It was just my luck they were in need of a shortstop because the one they had graduated this year,” Tanabe said. “A recruiter came down to one of our practices and talks started happening very quickly. To be honest I did not expect to be going so far away from here but I feel like I’m going to a place where it was meant to be. This is such a great opportunity. I’m really excited for it.”
In 2016 Tanabe played on a Douglas Little League softball team coached by Steve Ortiz and Hugo Valenzuela that lost by one run to Flagstaff in the state championship.
The graduating senior says she has many memories of playing softball in Douglas and will have those with her for the rest of her life. But she is also excited about creating new memories at Hastings College.
She is quick to point out that none of this would be possible without the help of her coaches, teammates, family, friends and the community.
“For me, I think coach Valenzuela has had the biggest impact on me,” Isabel said. “I don’t think I have ever played a game where he hasn’t been on the field or in the stands. I’m super grateful for him and all that he has done for me and then there is Max (Tapia) and Mrs. Tapia. They have been two of the biggest blessings in my life. They both have taught me so much. I would not have this opportunity had it not been for them helping me grow and develop as a player. Coach Ortiz, I miss him, I hope he’s proud of what we have accomplished. They all have helped shape me into the person I am today.
“I’ve had so much support here from everyone, it’s going to be hard leaving but at the same time I’m super excited about going over there and starting practicing with my new teammates.”
Tapia admits this is a bittersweet time. She is happy Isabel has the opportunity to go on to the next level but at the same time she is once again saying goodbye to someone who has been with the high school program four years and before that one year with a travel team, all coached by the Tapias.
“She’s just another one of our many daughters that have come through this program,” Tapia said. “We are so, so proud of her. It is bittersweet because she is a heck of an athlete.”