ST.DAVID —Jordan Merrill, St. David senior tennis player, has been a man on a mission. And playing sports is only a part of it.
Jordan, the youngest of JT and Kelly Merrill’s six children, has been playing sports his entire life. From the time he can remember, whenever there was any free family time they would be playing sports and competing athletically. Jordan’s father even built a tennis court on their property in 2014 so family and friends could play tennis any time and be closer to home.
Jordan was 9 years old when he was introduced to the game of tennis. It was shortly after when his father noticed not only his son’s talent but his dedication to the sport.
“I knew he was dedicated to tennis,” JT said. “We would be hitting the ball back and forth and he could get up to 50 or 60 in a row, which is good for a 9-year-old. We took him to tennis lessons and soon he started competing in tournaments. He played on the smaller courts but as he got older and his skill level improved, he started playing on the bigger courts.”
Some of Jordan’s tennis talent might have come naturally. His grandfather, Orland Merrill, was a tennis coach at St. David who coached Jordan’s father and JT’s brothers and sisters — who also competed on their father’s team and ranked high in state competitions. JT, a 1984 St. David graduate, placed at state all four years of his high school career. Jordan’s mother, Kelly, a 1983 Benson graduate, competed on the Bobcats’ tennis team for four years. Two of Jordan’s sisters, Carli and Kay Lee, won tennis state titles twice for Benson – in doubles in 2017 and as a team in 2016.
Jordan, too, adds to the list of family tennis accomplishments — having competed in state tennis three of his four high school years — and the only reason that the fourth year did not happen was due to COVID-19 restrictions that canceled all state competitions in the spring of 2020. Jordan finished fifth his freshman year, fourth his sophomore year and second this year, his senior year, in state singles competitions.
Athletic talent does not just fall under the category of tennis for Jordan. Although he has competed in tennis the longest, he also participated in high school soccer for three years, in basketball for two years and in football for one year.
Jordan has been recognized for his athletic talents locally and at the state level. In soccer his junior year at Benson he was selected to the 2A South all-region first team as a keeper. His senior year as a first-time member of the St. David Tigers’ football team, he earned 1A South all-region first team honors as an offensive lineman and placekicker; and 1A all-conference state second team as an offensive lineman and placekicker.
For Jordan, however, his athletic talents not only give him a chance to compete but to help others learn and improve their skills.
“I like helping my teammates and others learn and get better in tennis,” he said. “People appreciate when someone works with them to get better. It’s exciting to see them succeed.”
It’s Jordan’s willingness to help others, as well as his skills in tennis, that impressed St. David tennis coach Read Saunders.
“Jordan is one of the best players I have ever coached,” Saunders said. “He is a very accomplished player but he is also a very unselfish player. He has a strong moral character on and off the court. He isn’t afraid to build up his fellow players. He has supreme confidence in himself but he is never arrogant. He was not just an addition to our team but he was a true captain and mentor to his fellow players. Jordan is a champion on and off the court.”
It is those championship qualities that have often set Jordan apart. Confidence, patience, keeping a calm temper and being coachable are all qualities that Jordan believes are necessary to be a good athlete. And, of course, having fun.
“What I enjoy most about competing is getting to meet people,” Jordan said. “I’ve never met anyone in tennis that I didn’t like!”
Jordan’s mother is proud of the athlete and young man her son has become.
“One of my greatest moments was hearing another team commenting about what a good player Jordan is and what good sportsmanship he has,” she said. “He is not only a good athlete but a good person and people recognize that about him. He reaches out to others to help them. We are very proud of him.”
With his high school athletic career now ending with the conclusion of his state tennis competitions, his father is suddenly realizing that his youngest son, the young man he has coached since he was 9 years old, will soon be graduating and moving on.
“It was a mild trauma to me to watch Jordan’s last tennis match and realize that the nine years he has been competing were ending,” JT said. “I think it hit me so strong because he’s our youngest child and he’ll soon be leaving home.”
Jordan, however, will not be leaving for college after his high school graduation, even though he has been given offers from colleges to compete in tennis. Jordan received his mission papers two months ago and will be leaving in July for Buenos Aires on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Like other members of his family, including his father who served a mission in Brazil and his sister Kay Lee who is currently in Hawaii waiting to continue her mission in Scotland and Ireland, Jordan will take the next two years to serve his mission.
“We are really proud that Jordan made the decision to go on a mission before going to college,” Kelly said. “He has strong religious beliefs. He chose his faith over his athletic ability.”
“I had offers but my mission is my number one priority,” Jordan added.
Jordan has been a young man on a mission to learn tennis, to perfect his skills and to make his way up the ranks in tennis. Now Jordan will be on a different mission— one that will take him away from his athletic talents — a mission that he has been looking forward to his whole life.