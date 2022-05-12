WILLCOX — Mike Kauffman taught his two sons, Luke and Jacob, to love the game of tennis. This premise — that you can teach someone to love a sport — will be immediately debated.
One has to love a perfect season defeating every opponent faced in singles — then winning every regular season doubles match with partner Ryan McClaine.
One has to love being only a sophomore and having the potential of doing it again and again, playing for Willcox High School.
That was the 2022 season for Jacob Kaufman, 16-0 in singles, 16-0 in doubles and 4-1 in singles in the postseason. He reached the Division III state singles championship finals May 4, losing to Andrew Yang of Phoenix Arizona College Prep 6-2, 7-6.
As a freshman, Jacob was the Cowboys’ No. 2 player behind his brother Luke, then a senior. Together they reached the 2021 State Division III semifinals in doubles and had an undefeated regular season. Jacob was 14-0 in singles.
Consecutive undefeated regular seasons in singles and doubles. Consider that a 60-love record.
Mike Kauffman was very proud of his son’s performance in the state finals match.
“He grew a lot in that match,” he said. “He hadn’t played anyone like that the whole year. He learned what he needed to do and how he needed to handle the pace. Although he lost, I think he really grew as a player.”
While being outplayed can be a learning experience, not having dropped a set the entire season made those moments rare for Jacob.
“There are players that get mad when they’re getting beaten, and some that like to come out and play someone better,” he said. “It’s been a good experience for me to see them enjoy playing me even though they were losing, and I think it helped me too in these finals. I said to myself, ‘I’m out here playing tennis, having fun, I may not be winning but I’m getting this chance to play.’ ”
Kaufmann is a Willcox Cowboy athlete, but he’s being home-schooled by his dad and his mom, Ellen Kauffman. They’ve educated their sons utilizing a curriculum called Sonlight, a complete preschool through high school home schooling program.
The Kauffmans are pleased with their son’s scholastic performance. They him to be self-motivated and focused.
“I enjoy history, and math,” Kaufmann said. “I’m taking geometry this year and I like it a lot. Unlike algebra, it’s more relatable for me because it’s real tangible objects, it works with my brain more than imaginary numbers.”
On the court, the boys were educated by their father, a former professional tennis coach with years of teaching experience. It was Luke’s decision to begin playing for Willcox his senior year that led Mike to agree to coach the Cowboys tennis team along with coach John Chapman.
Coach Kauffman admits he had “no plans to coach a high school team,” but when his son was willing to put aside personal lessons and travel tournaments in order to help the local school and tennis community, “it really got me,” and he was compelled to support his son.
The results of Mike and Ellen’s work, combined with the focus and determination of their son, have resulted in a spectacular tennis season.
Jacob plans to continue “tennis mode” through the summer, with occasional breaks for some of his other loves, family, cooking, eating, basketball and friends.
“After the tournament, we went out and ate with the team, enjoyed conversation and the food,” he recalled. “Even when I’m not in ‘tennis mode’, I enjoy hanging out with my teammates. Outside the tennis environment, they’re so much fun to be with.”