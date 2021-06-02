Bulldogs hold summer workouts in anticipation of 2021 season

DOUGLAS — Despite no official high school football schedule announced yet by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, the Douglas Bulldogs and their third-year head coach Hunter Long are busy hosting summer workouts.
For the past several weeks the Bulldogs were working out every Monday through Friday either in the weight room or at Armando de Lucas Stadium
“As far as the summer goes, most of our guys will be participating in peak performance testing, which is starting June 1,” Long said. “(We will also be) holding practices in the afternoons in preparation for this coming season.”
The coach said he doesn’t plan on having the Bulldogs participate in any 7-on-7 competitions this summer.
“With all the uncertainty still out there and also so we can really hone in on our fundamentals prior to participating in any competition,” the coach said about the competitions. “We’re glad to be back out there working and, knock on wood, glad to see us getting back into our normal swing of things with the hopes of an as close to normal season as possible this coming fall.”
While no football schedule has been announced, Angel Ortega, Douglas’ athletic director, did say D-Week is scheduled for Oct. 18-22.