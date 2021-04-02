DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs used an eight-run second inning rally en route to a 11-5 win over the Desert View Jaguars Tuesday at Copper King Stadium.
Douglas had a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the second when the Bulldogs erupted for eight runs and four hits, three walks and a hit by pitch, taking a commanding 10-1 lead.
Desert View cut into the lead, scoring three times in the top of the fourth to make it 10-4.
The Bulldogs scored their final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Diego Alan Martinez started the game on the mound for Douglas and lasted three innings. He was replaced by Gerardo Quijada and Reece Trevizu.
The Bulldogs were outhit 11-8. Marco Pena went 2-for-3 for Douglas. Diego Alan Ochoa was 2-for-4, Alexis Favela 2-for-2 and Martinez 1-for-1.
Douglas, 3-2 overall, 2-0 in conference and 1-0 in region, has a home game Tuesday against Walden Grove followed by a road game the next day at Sahuarita.w