CC soccer standout Guzman taking her skills to Missouri

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School and Cochise College soccer standout Brianna Guzman is taking her soccer talents to Missouri.
Guzman announced last week that she has accepted a soccer scholarship to Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri.
She reports to her new team this week.
Missouri Valley College is a private liberal arts college that is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The college was founded in 1889 and supports 40 academic majors and an enrollment of about 1,500 students. Missouri Valley College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, a board of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
Guzman was put in contact with the school by Bobby Peters, her coach at Cochise College who played at MVC and was an assistant coach on the men’s team prior to coming to Cochise.
As a sophomore at Cochise last season, Guzman was awarded third-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic honors and second-team All-ACCAC/Region 1 honors. As a freshman she was awarded first-team honors and was named the ACCAC Goalie of the Year. As a senior at DHS, she was selected Cochise County’s top female soccer player in the Herald/Review Best of Preps recognition ceremony.
MVC is an NAIA four-year school. The soccer team Guzman is joining finished 21st in the nation last year, produced two All-Americans and advanced to the second round of the national tournament where it fell 3-2 to the sixth-ranked team in the nation. The men’s soccer team won the national championship last season.
“This is exciting; I’m happy for her,” Peters said. “She’ll be the second player from here to go over there and play. It’s a very good school, very good program.”
The first player from Cochise to attend MVC was Lupita Ibarr, who has played the past two years at MVC and has one more year of eligibility remaining.
“Bri was a fantastic goal keeper for me,” the coach said. “She really came out of her shell and really played well for us. I’m sad to see her go but I’m excited to see her have this opportunity and get her four-year degree.”
Guzman says she’s excited for this opportunity and eager to see how she will perform at the next level.
“I can’t wait to get over there and experience everything,” she said. “It’s going to be a new culture. I’m looking forward to meeting new people.”
Guzman graduated from Cochise College in May with an associates degree in Administration of Justice and plans on pursuing her masters in criminal justice at MVC.
She says none of this would have been possible without the support of her family and teammates and coaches Mario Romero, Diego Guerrero and, of course, Peters.
“I’ve learned so much from all of them,” she said. “I also grew a lot both as a person as well as an athlete. Douglas will always be home to me, this is where I got my start. I’m going to miss not seeing my family and friends every day but I’m excited to see what’s in store for me.”
Missouri Valley College scrimmages two teams Aug. 15 and 19 before beginning regular season play Aug. 24 against Missouri Baptist University.
Much like Cochise College, MVC’s season runs late August to the end of October with the postseason taking place in November.