COUNTY — Nine members of the Cochise College men’s and women’s rodeo teams are in Casper, Wyoming, this week competing in the College National Finals Rodeo.
Representing the Cochise women will be Jill Donnelly, who will compete in the breakaway and goat tying; Catherine Clayton, break away; Maddee Doer, breakaway and goat tying; and Chenoa VandeStouwe, goat tying.
For the Cochise men, it’s Dawson Davis in the steer wrestling; Garrett Hershberger, team roping; Zane Munoz, saddle bronc riding; Landon Munoz, steer wrestling; and Sherrick Sanborn, tie down and team roping
According to the College National Finals Rodeo website, this year’s rodeo the College National Finals Rodeo is expanding live television coverage on ESPN. This year, all performances of the event Tuesday through Saturday (June 15-19) will air on ESPN3, available on the ESPN App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. ESPN3 is also available on your computer. Go to ESPN.com, click on “watch,” scroll down to “channels,” select ESPN3 and click on “College Rodeo.” CNFR performances will stream live and replay the following day.
The first round of competition will take place Tuesday evening followed by additional rounds Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
On Saturday the championship round will take place. The top 12 individuals will compete for national championships in each event and an overall national team champion will be crowned.
Following three days of intense competition at the Grand Canyon Regional Finals in Douglas in April, the Apache men’s and women’s teams placed second behind Central Arizona College, which won the men’s regional championship. New Mexico State took the women’s title.
Doerr was the Women’s All-Around winner, finishing 68 points ahead of second-place teammate Donnelly. Donnelly was first in the region in goat tying, beating second-place Doerr by 50 points. Doerr and Donnelly were fifth and sixth respectively in the breakaway roping.
Munoz was crowned the Grand Canyon Region saddle bronc champion. He finished fifth overall in the Men’s All-Around competition.
Doerr is making her third consecutive trip to the CNFR. She said she’s probably a little more excited because this is her last year and nationals was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
“This year has been extremely challenging, especially since we had to miss out on our fall rodeos,” she said. “It seems like everything has been packed into the spring.”
Munoz said he is excited to be going back to the CNFR and plans on turning pro.
Cochise College rodeo coach Rick Smith says his teams are solid this year and he expects them to compete well.
“This is the best of the best competing in every event,” he said.
The coach dismissed his athletes from the Douglas campus in early May and allowed them to return home with instructions to continue practicing.
“Jill, Maddie and Catherine have all been there before,” the coach said. “The last time we were there was two years ago Maddie made it into the final round. She went into the final round in the lead but then had trouble with her goat in the finals.”
Smith said VandeStouwe is a freshman making her first trip to the CNFR.
“I doubt she will be intimidated by the big stage,” he said. “She is a confident young lady and I’m sure she’ll do well.”
Smith said in rodeo you never know what’s going to happen.
“You have to get the right draw on the right animal,” he said. “Our men’s team is capable of doing well. They’re just very young and inexperienced.”
The coach said over the years there have been several cowboys and cowgirls who have placed in the top 10 at nationals but never won it.
Cochise has had 14 national short go (top 12) event qualifiers, five top five national individual event finishes and three top 10 national team placings.
Smith coached several national champions at his previous school prior to arriving at Cochise in 2012.
“My previous school was only 100 miles away from Casper,” he said. “It was pretty cool having the national finals right there.”
The coach said the atmosphere at the CNFR will be electric and the stands will be packed every performance.
“The main goal of all the teams competing is to have a chance to be in the top 12 and be able to compete on Saturday night,” he said.