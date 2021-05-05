DOUGLAS — Three members of the Douglas Bulldog tennis team who qualified for the 4A state doubles and singles tennis tournament were defeated in the first round April 30.
Christian Pena and Juan Carlos Cruz, who qualified for state in doubles, fell 6-7, 4-6, to Arturo Haro and Brad Dixon of Betty H. Fairfax High School. Haro and Dixon were subsequently eliminated in the second round by a duo from Prescott.
Carlos Giron faced Owen Bakken out of Canyon Del Oro in the first round of singles and lost 6-7, 2-6. Bakken was defeated by a Catalina Foothills player in the second round.
“I’m very proud of them as they played very hard and both of them were very close matches,” Douglas coach Victor Ramos said. “They are great seniors; I’m going to miss them.”
The state tournament took place at the Phoenix Tennis Center in Phoenix.