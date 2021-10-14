If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s boys and girls cross country teams were victorious in their respective races with Tucson Palo Verde Oct. 6.
The Douglas boys and girls each recorded perfect scores of 15, while Palo Verde’s squad’s did not have the five minimum runners needed to score.
In the girls race, there were nine runners. Douglas’ Mercedes Rengal was first overall, finishing with a time of 25:40. Celica Rascon was second for Douglas and third overall, posting a time of 28:24.
Milan Hunt was sixth, 32:52; Karina De La Vega, seventh, 33:32; and Emma Valdivia, eighth, 37:33.
In the boys race, there were 10 runners. Palo Verde brothers Joanas and Jacob Blackheader were first and second with times of 20:24 and 21:14, respectively.
Douglas took the next six places beginning with Juan Valenzuela, who was third with a time of 21:30; Fernie Vildosola, fourth, 24:20; Mario Villalobos, fifth, 24:20; Frederick Easterbrooks, sixth, 25:53; Jose Rascon, seventh, 28:58; and Jorge Rodriguez, eighth, 30:07.
Due to fall break this week at DHS, there is no cross country meet. The DHS squad next runs again Oct. 20 against Sabino.