DOUGLAS — Softball season ended last week for the Douglas Bulldogs, who suffered two more losses ending the season with an eight-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the season May 4, losing to Buena 15-3.
Douglas scored twice in the top of the first for a 2-0 lead. Buena countered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning before scoring another four runs in the second followed by two in the third for a 10-2 lead.
Douglas scored its final run of the season in the top of the fourth, making the score 10-3. In the bottom half of inning Buena closed out the game with five more runs for a 12-run lead.
Alicia LaMadrid was Douglas’ starting pitcher and gave up 14 hits, walked two and had no strikeouts.
Jasmine Escalante pitched one inning in relief, gave up four hits, walked three and struck out none.
Elizabeth DelaRiva hit 2-for-3 for Douglas with a home run and a double, senior Isabel Tanabe was 1-for-3 and Annalina Rojas was 1-for-2 with a double.
On May 3 the Bulldogs were in Safford and lost 9-2.
LaMadrid pitched, allowing 14 hits while fanning four and walking two.
Tanabe was 1-for-3 at the plate while Estevannie Rojas was also 1-for-3 with a home run.
“Even though the season was rough this year, I want to thank the girls for coming out and working hard everyday to make themselves better,” Douglas coach Lorena Tapia said.
“They had a chance to play and complete the season when other sports were cut short. Our seniors had the last opportunity to play one last time. Very blessed and thankful.”
Douglas ends the season 4-12 overall, 3-8 in conference, 3-5 in region play.