The thrill of victory quickly turned into one of shock and disbelief for Douglas’ 8-10 softball All-Stars, who learned shortly after their 6-3 state tournament win over Mohave’s All-Stars on Saturday, July 8, in Avondale that all the money they had worked so hard to raise for the state tournament had been stolen when the coach’s car was broken into during the game.

According to Robert Rodriguez, Douglas Little League president, about $4,000 was in the envelope along with some of the coach’s money.

