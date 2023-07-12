Thieves broke into the Douglas All-Star coach's car Saturday during Douglas' first round state playoff game and stole all the money the Douglas players had raised for their stay at the state tournament.
Former Douglas resident Gilbert Celaya, second from left, showed up to Monday's state tournament game with bottled water and snacks for the Douglas Little League All-Stars.
Douglas Little League Facebook
Thieves broke into the Douglas All-Star coach's car Saturday during Douglas' first round state playoff game and stole all the money the Douglas players had raised for their stay at the state tournament.
The thrill of victory quickly turned into one of shock and disbelief for Douglas’ 8-10 softball All-Stars, who learned shortly after their 6-3 state tournament win over Mohave’s All-Stars on Saturday, July 8, in Avondale that all the money they had worked so hard to raise for the state tournament had been stolen when the coach’s car was broken into during the game.
According to Robert Rodriguez, Douglas Little League president, about $4,000 was in the envelope along with some of the coach’s money.
A police report was filed with the Avondale Police Department and fingerprints were taken but so far no leads or arrests have been, league officials are reporting.
An urgent plea for donations was placed on the Douglas Little League Facebook page and shared over 150 times, resulting in close to $3,000 in donations coming in about 24 hours later.
“We are beyond grateful for not just our Douglas community but people across Arizona for the donations coming in,” a statement from the Douglas Little League reads on its Facebook page. “From the bottom of our hearts we thank you!! Our girls are very lucky to have you.”
Douglas lost Sunday’s game to Casa Grande 12-9 but rebounded on Monday to beat Round Valley 18-2, remaining alive in the tournament.
Following Monday’s game, former Douglas resident Gilbert Celaya, who is living in the Phoenix area, showed up at the ballpark with cold water and snacks for the Douglas All-Stars.
Going into Tuesday’s elimination game with Scottsdale Arcadia’s All-Stars, Douglas was 2-1 at the tournament. A win on Tuesday would keep Douglas alive. A loss and the state All-Star experience would be over.
