Douglas basketball drops two games

Douglas High School honored its departing seniors last week during its game with Sahuarita. From left, Daniel Perez, Leomar Valdez, Denise Pena, Paulina Lujan, Adria Lopez, Taylor Hernandez and Veronica Rivera.
DOUGLAS— Douglas High School’s girls basketball team suffered back-to-back losses last week, putting any hopes it had of making the postseason playoffs in serious jeopardy.
After winning four straight, the Bulldogs hosted the Sahuarita Mustangs Jan. 27 and were defeated 51-16. On Friday, Jan. 28 Douglas was on the road in Rio Rico where it lost 54-50.
The game with Sahuarita was Senior Night for DHS. At halftime, seniors Paulina Lujan, Adria Lopez, Denise Pena, Taylor Hernandez, Leomar Valdez and managers Veronica Rivera and Daniel Perez were honored by the DHS coaching staff.
Sahuarita led 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 28-9 at the half. The Mustangs took a 44-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
Karolina Padilla led Douglas iwith eight points. Freshman Kayra Espinosa followed with six.
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
“We were just not up to the challenge tonight,” Douglas coach Clint Hill said. “We couldn’t get anything going on either side of the floor, just one of those nights. Everything went our opponent’s way.”
Against Rio Rico, Douglas led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 30-10 at the half. Rio Rico made some halftime adjustments and in the third quarter outscored Douglas 23-7, pulling within four at 37-33 going into the fourth quarter, where the Hawks proceeded to outscore Douglas 18-13.
Padilla recorded another double-double for Douglas, scoring 18 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. Scarlette Ruiz and Corazon Santana each followed with eight, and Valdez contributed six.
According to Hill, Rio Rico connected on five 3-pointers in the second half and shot 15 of 25 from the free-throw line while Douglas shot 4 for 5.
Douglas, 8-9 overall, 5-4 in conference, 3-2 in the 4A Gila Region, has three road games this week at Sahuarita, at Tucson Empire and at Tucson Amphitheater. The Bulldogs will need to win all three if they hope to climb back inside the top 24 needed to qualify for the post-season play-in tournament which begins next week.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone