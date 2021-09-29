If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Douglas Elks Lodge #955 brought back the Soccer Shoot on Sunday with great success.
“We had over 60 participants in this year’s event with nine winners moving on to the district shoot in Tucson on Oct. 10,” event organizer Ken Nelson said. “We did have some growing pains and learned a lot for next year’s event, which is already being planned.
“The event was only possible with all the support we received, and I especially want to thank all our volunteers, the AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization) organization and the city of Douglas. We had Bob Burns, the state chair of the Elks Soccer Shoot, and Sally Frankel, the Youth Activities Chair for the south district, in attendance and handled the scoring for our grid goal contest.”
The winners:
U8 boys: Fabian Valenzuela
U8 girls: Jizzelle Godoy
U10 boys: Jose Manuel Quijada
U10 girls: Natalie Hudson
U12 boys: Adrian Estrella
U12 girls: Alexia Sanchez
U14 boys: Andres Ortiz
U14 girls: Janessa Sanchez
U16 boys: Sebastian McGrew
“Unfortunately, we did not have any participants in the U16 girls division and will try to ensure that we will be able to send 10 winners on to the next round representing Douglas and our Lodge 955 in next year’s event,” Nelson said. “The winners from district shootout will advance to a regional shootout and then have an opportunity to advance to state and then (to) the national shootout.”