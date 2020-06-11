Douglas High to begin phased return to athletics

DOUGLAS - Athletes at Douglas High School will begin a "Phased Return to Athletics/Activities" beginning this next week.
According to Douglas High School Athletic Director Angel Ortega, individual athletic programs will be allowed the opportunity to begin in-person summer workouts/practices following a carefully drafted four-phase approach with guidance from the NFHS/SMAC/AIA and designed by DHS athletic officials, coaches as well as members of the Student Leadership Council. Each phase will be for a minimum of two weeks.
Ortega added there will be no Peak Performance Testing (PPT) program this summer and each sport will have their own individual workout routine.
All athletes participating must provide their own face covering and water bottle which needs to be pre-filled. All athletes and coaches must be free of any symptoms or illness. No personal gear will be allowed to be kept in DHS lockers until the start of phase three. All athletes must arrive dressed for workout. They will not be allowed to change on campus and all workouts/practices are closed to non-athletes.
“DHS and DUSD understands the importance of returning our student athletes to their sports and competition,“ Ortega recently told the DUSD board. “We will return to participation in a phased approach maintaining safety guidelines. … It is important to understand, because of the diversity in sports, each sport will not be treated equally.”
Ortega announced that due to the circumstances, the AIA has allowed school's to waive an athlete's physical for 2020-2021, as long as they have a physical on file from the 2019-2020 school year.
This does not, however, include upcoming athletes from the Class of 2024, or new athletes who did not participate in a sport last school year.
ALL DHS athletes must be cleared through the DHS Athletics Office using the new "Blue" Clearance Packets for 2020-2021. Those can be obtained by stopping by the DHS Bookstore. Also, if you plan on participating with your team for any in-person summer workouts/practices, you must pick up and sign a waiver from DHS Bookstore.
These forms are required for all sports as well as band, media arts and the color guard.
“We look forward to gradually phasing-in soon, of course with the health and well-being of our student-athletes and coaches being the No. 1 priority,” Ortega said.