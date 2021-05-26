DOUGLAS — Two Douglas High School athletes signed their national letters of intent last week, providing them the opportunity to take their athletic talents to the next level.
Samantha Nieblas, daughter of Sam and Maggie Nieblas of Douglas, will be cheering for Ottawa University Spirit this fall where she will work toward becoming a dental hygienist while Isabel Tanabe, daughter of Jessica Castillo and Julio Tanabe, has accepted a full-ride softball athletic scholarship to Hastings College, a private four-year Presbyterian college in Hastings, Nebraska, where she will study to become a pharmacist.
Tanabe is a four-year member of the Douglas High School softball team and has been playing with Douglas coaches Max and Lorena Tapia for the past five years with a traveling team.
Tanabe is a two-time Gila Region Defensive Player of the Year. She hit .434 for the Bulldogs this season with three home runs, six triples, seven doubles, 18 singles and 15 RBIs.
Both athletes say they are excited about the opportunity afforded to them but at the same time, a little bit scared about leaving home and embarking on a new adventure.
“I’m glad knowing that my education is taken care of for the next four years, that way it won’t be so hard on my family,” Nieblas said. “Being a student athlete here at Douglas High School has been so much fun. I feel my teachers and coaches here have prepared me for what lies ahead.”
When she wasn’t cheering for the Bulldogs, Nieblas was found on the softball field.
Her cheer coach, Andrea Barallardos, said Nieblas has earned a spot on the Ottawa University roster where she will join a former cheermate, Myra Romero, who is beginning her sophomore year.
“It is such an honor to have someone represent Douglas and the DHS spirit line at the collegiate level,” the coach said. “Cheer is a little different from the other sports. You have to actually go to them and try out. They actually have a tryout. They select from that list.”
Barallardos said there is no other athlete like Samantha and her void on the squad will be hard to fill.
According to the school,s website, the Ottawa cheer team entered the United Cheer Association College Nationals for the first time earlier this season and took home a national championship in its first appearance. The cheer squad was awarded first place in the open, small coed division, a division that features the best cheer groups from NCAA Division III, junior college and the NAIA. Ottawa’s dance team also participated in the United Dance Association College Nationals, placing third in the Open Division Gameday category. The team finished less than five points behind both the champion and runner-up and clinched third place by 0.300 over CSU-Dominguez Hills.
David “Wally” Waldron, an athletic recruiter for Hastings College, said he heard about Tanabe from a coach at Walden Grove who saw Tanabe play and knew she had the skills to compete at the next level.
“He said (Tanabe) was the best in the state and doesn’t have a home (a place to play) next season,” he said. “Your coach contacted me that Monday morning, I drove down here from Mesa and then proceeded to watch, in my opinion the best athlete in this sport, male or female, that I have seen this year in the state of Arizona.”
Waldron says he has coached baseball, softball and football and knows talent when he sees it.
“I’ve never seen anything like her,” he said. “I was just amazed she had not yet picked been up by any school.”
Waldron describes Hastings College as the Stanford of the Midwest.
“We don’t recruit athletes,” he said. “We recruit student athletes. COVID has made recruiting difficult not just for me but other recruiters as well. I consider us extremely fortunate we were able to get a player of Isabel’s quality. I think she will fit in well at Hastings College.”