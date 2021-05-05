Growing pains continue for Douglas softball

DOUGLAS — The growing pains continue for the Douglas High School softball team, which suffered two more losses last week, extending its losing streak to six consecutive games.
On April 29 Douglas was in Tucson, where it fell to the Sahuaro Cougars 24-5.
Douglas used three pitchers.
Annalina Rojas pitched one inning, had two strikeouts, walked five and allowed eight hits; Alicia LaMadrid also pitched one inning, gave up six hits, walked one and didn’t record a strikeout.
Jasmine Escalante pitched two innings, allowed two hits, fanned two and walked one.
Elizabeth DelaRiva hit 1-for-3 this game with a home run; Estevannie Rojas was 1-for-3 with a double; Victoria Valenzuela was 2-for-3 with a home run; Annalina Rojas and Laritza Martinez both were 1-for-2; and Samantha Nieblas was 2-for-3.
Two days earlier Douglas hosted Tucson Pueblo Magnet in its final home game of the season and was defeated 14-6.
Isabel Tanabe was 2-for-4 with a home run, Estevannie Rojas was 3-for-5 with two home runs, DelaRiva was 2-for-2 with a double, Ruby Sandoval was 1-for-2 and LaMadrid 1-for-3.
Douglas, 4-10 overall, 3-8 in conference and 3-5 in region play, wrapped its regular season earlier this week with road games at Safford and Buena.